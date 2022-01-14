French mechanic dies in Dakar Rally accident

Some 1,200 heavily armed military police launched an operation Wednesday to wrench control of Rio de Janeiro's slums from drug gangs, starting with the notorious Jacarezinho favela where residents took cover.
Jacarezinho was the scene last May of reportedly the deadliest police operation in Rio's history. It left 28 people dead, prompting the UN to call for an "impartial" investigation into claims of summary executions.
The shantytown of some 90,000 inhabitants, according to community leaders, is considered a stronghold of the Comando Vermelho (Red Commando) criminal group.
"The (Rio) state government began a territorial recovery in the Jacarezinho community. Surrounding communities will also be occupied," the military police said on Twitter, with photos of black-clad officers patrolling the streets.
