Accidents

French mechanic dies in Dakar Rally accident

erienewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA French mechanic died in an accident on Friday during the Dakar Rally held in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by Dakar Rally organizers. The statement said the accident, which involved an assistance vehicle and a local truck, killed 20-year-old Quentin...

www.erienewsnow.com

mymixfm.com

Saudi Arabia says Dakar rally accident investigation shows no criminal suspicions

(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on Friday that initial results of an investigation an accident during the Dakar car rally, which left one French contestant injured last week, showed no criminal suspicions. The Kingdom is liaising with the concerned French authorities to share available evidence related...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates. "Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll. The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces. The coalition launched fresh strikes "targeting Huthi camps and headquarters" in Sanaa on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV tweeted.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UK travel to France: What are the new rules?

The French ban on British travellers that began on 20 December 2021 has ended.The Interior Ministry in Paris said: “Faced with the predominance of the Omicron variant both in France and in the United Kingdom, the government has chosen to ease the specific health control measures at the borders which had been decided last December for vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom.”These are the key questions and answers about travel from the UK to France . What do I need to travel to France?As a British traveller going on holiday, visiting family or friends or embarking on a business...
TRAVEL
BBC

North Sea: Fishermen lucky to survive after line set off WW2 bomb

Fishermen were "fortunate not to be killed" when their boat was thrown about by the blast from a World War Two bomb, a report states. The 15m (49ft) Galwad-Y-Mor was hauling in crab pots off the Norfolk coast when the line disturbed an unexploded bomb on the seabed on 15 December 2020.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Africa Cup of Nations: Reigning champions Algeria knocked out at group stage after defeat to Ivory Coast

There will be a change in continental champion this year, after the holders Algeria suffered an embarrassing early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.Algeria went into their final group stage game needing a win but were unable to rouse themselves after poor performances earlier in the tournament, finding themselves three down before the hour mark.Goals from Franck Kessie, Ibrahima Sangare and Nicolas Pepe put Ivory Coast well in control to render Sofiane Bendebka’s consolation irrelevant.It leaves the Desert Warriors bottom of Group E with just a single point, having failed to score against Sierra Leone in a goalless draw...
FIFA
AFP

WHO says pandemic 'nowhere near over' as France, Germany post record cases

The World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, as France, Germany and Brazil posted new records of infections in the past 24 hours. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has spread unabated around the world, pushing some governments to impose fresh measures while speeding up the rollout of vaccine booster shots. "This pandemic is nowhere near over," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Tuesday from the agency's headquarters in Geneva. Europe is at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks, with Germany's cases soaring past 100,000 and France reporting nearly half a million cases on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Police deploy in Rio to retake gang-controlled favelas

Some 1,200 heavily armed military police launched an operation Wednesday to wrench control of Rio de Janeiro's slums from drug gangs, starting with the notorious Jacarezinho favela where residents took cover. Jacarezinho was the scene last May of reportedly the deadliest police operation in Rio's history. It left 28 people dead, prompting the UN to call for an "impartial" investigation into claims of summary executions. The shantytown of some 90,000 inhabitants, according to community leaders, is considered a stronghold of the Comando Vermelho (Red Commando) criminal group. "The (Rio) state government began a territorial recovery in the Jacarezinho community. Surrounding communities will also be occupied," the military police said on Twitter, with photos of black-clad officers patrolling the streets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
