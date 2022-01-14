ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former CNN Producer’s Alleged 9-Year-Old Sex Abuse Victim Moved To ‘Protective Environment’

By Opinion and Editorial
 6 days ago
Laurel Duggan

The alleged victim of child sex abuse at the hands of former CNN producer John Griffin has been moved to a “protective environment” in Connecticut, the child’s lawyer told Fox News.

Griffin is accused of paying $3,000 to a woman to bring her 9-year-old daughter, referred to as Jane Doe, to his Vermont ski home for “sexual training,” according to the Department of Justice. Griffin allegedly invited three women and their underage daughters to the ski home between April and July 2020, but only Doe’s mother accepted the invitation.

“You can just imagine how traumatic being subjected to something like this is, and particularly for a child who’s that age,” the alleged victim’s attorney told Fox News. “My main interest is in securing Griffin’s assets so that he doesn’t have the wherewithal to ever do this to another child.”

A drone video Griffin took of himself allegedly shows him in his underwear standing with Doe, completely naked, is included in evidence against him, according to Fox News. Griffin, when confronted by the FBI, reportedly explained that he was “not looking at the naked child” despite standing close enough to her to touch.

CNN fired Griffin in December 2021, and the company claimed to have no prior knowledge of the allegations against him, according to Fox News. Griffin, who is being sued for $15 million by Doe’s mother, is also facing federal child sex trafficking charges, Fox News reported.

