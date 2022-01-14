ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold air settles into place tonight and a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Sunday

By Christy Shields
WTAJ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday clouds will slowly break and it will become colder as the day goes on. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the north between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will be partially clear and cold....

www.wearecentralpa.com

