Florida State

A Trio Of Florida Republicans Want An Annual Moment For The State To Recall The Victims Of Communism's Atrocities

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
While Marxist-adjacent Democrats fight to make America the villain through the indoctrination of Critical Race Theory, “The 1619 Project,” and general wokeism, a trio of South Florida Republicans want their state’s citizens to remember the true monsters of modern history.

GOP state Reps. David Borrero, Alex Rizo, and Tom Fabricio have introduced a bill to commemorate Nov. 7 as “Victims of Communism Day” in Florida.

According to the bill, each year Nov. 7 would be “suitably observed” in public schools and the state Capitol in honor of the 100 million people “who have fallen victim to communist regimes across the world.”

The bill would also require as of the 2023-24 school year that high school students enrolled in government classes receive at least 45 minutes of instruction that day on communism’s most evil dictators and the ill they wrought: China’s Mao Zedong and the Cultural Revolution; the Soviet Union’s Joseph Stalin and the Soviet system; Cuba’s Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution; Russia’s Vladimir Lenin and the Russian Revolution; Cambodia’s Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge; and Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro and the Chavismo movement.

That period of instruction would tell students about “how victims suffered under these regimes through suppression of speech, poverty, starvation, migration, and systemic lethal violence,” the bill states.

The lawmakers chose Nov. 7 because that was the day Lenin and his thugs overthrew the Russian government and introduced communism on a national scale.

“What we want to do is teach communism as it really is,” Borrero told the Associated Press. “Communism fails every single time, and that’s what students need to learn.”

But the bill outlines other parts of communism’s malign history.

As it states, Lenin’s revolution ushered in “decades of oppression and violence under communist regimes throughout the world.”

Driven by the economic philosophies of Karl Marx, communism “has proven incompatible with the ideals of liberty, prosperity, and dignity of human life,” the measure continues.

The likes of Stalin, Lenin, Mao, Pol Pot, and others have led communist regimes worldwide that “have killed more than 100 million people and subjected countless others to exploitation and unspeakable atrocities, with victims representing many different ethnicities, creeds, and backgrounds.”

Additionally, communist dictators, through a combination of “false promises of equality and liberation” and “coercion, brutality, and fear,” have “systematically robbed their own citizens of the rights of freedom of worship, freedom of speech, and freedom of association.”

“Many victims of communism were persecuted as political prisoners for speaking out against these regimes, and others were killed in genocidal state-sponsored purges of undesirable groups,” the bill adds, and by “violating basic human rights, communist regimes have suppressed intellectual freedom, cultural life, and self-determination movements in more than 40 nations.”

This lesson is needed more than ever, as the most recent iteration of an annual poll taken by Gallup revealed last month.

Gallup found that 38 percent of Americans hold a favorable view of socialism – a number driven up by Democrats.

Gallup has taken the survey yearly since 2010, and over the past decade, the ratio of Democrats who hold a positive view of socialism has risen from 53 percent in 2010 to 65 percent last year.

“Since 2018, Democrats have rated socialism more positively than they have rated capitalism,” Gallup noted.

On the other hand, “Republicans have become slightly less positive toward socialism than they were in the initial surveys,” as a favorable view of socialism within the GOP has dropped from 19 percent to 14 percent.

pepe lepew
6d ago

What about a moment for all the victims of Covid caused by the republican party and a big lie specially the one Donald Trump perpetrated after the Interview with Bob Woodward where he played it down

