Jasmine Guy on the Bill Cosby Scandal: ‘As A Black Person, It’s Heartbreaking’

 6 days ago

Jasmine Guy

"Different World" star Jasmine Guy opened up about how the Bill Cosby controversy has affected her and the Black community as a whole.

"I couldn't really put the two images together," Guy told Page Six of the sexual assault and rape allegations against Cosby.

Guy added that "as a Black person, "it's heartbreaking because he meant a lot to the community. It's heartbreaking for those of us in the business that admire him, his talent and his mind."

She says that when she first heard about the allegations, she asked the men in her life about the allegations.

"Just to [try to] understand the mentality, which is still baffling," she said. "I asked practical questions like, 'What pleasure do you get out of being with someone who's kind of out of it?' I don't expect people to be perfect and I don't expect human beings not to falter."

Cosby was freed last summer after spending over two years behind bars for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand. Despite being let out on a legal technicality.

Approximately 60 women accused the comedian of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, child sexual abuse and sexual misconduct dating as far back as the mid-1960s.

Cosby was arrested in 2015 when a district attorney filed charges against him just days before the 12-year statute of limitations was about to run out.

Guy recently starred in the Amazon Prime series "Harlem."

"Experiencing the new Harlem for me after 30 years — I moved here in the early '80s — is also kind of fascinating," she told Pop Sugar: "Being able to watch television, cable, [and] movies embrace another form of the Black experience is also very refreshing for me."

Guy added that she was proud to be a part of a series which showed "how vibrant our young women are."

