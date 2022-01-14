ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Steve Clarke hoping for the backing of the Tartan Army at Hampden Park in 2022

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland boss Steve Clarke is looking for the backing of the Tartan Army again at...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard joins HJK Helsinki on year-long loan

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard has joined Finnish side HJK Helsinki on a year-long loan deal. The 23-year-old moves to the Veikkausliiga champions as they bid to lift the Finnish title for a third successive season, with their championship campaign enclosed within the calendar year of 2022.
SOCCER
The Independent

Brighton promote David Weir to assistant technical director

Brighton have promoted David Weir to the role of assistant technical director, working alongside the club’s technical director Dan Ashworth.Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland player Weir previously worked as Albion’s pathway development manager, overseeing players out on loan.Ashworth, who joined the Seagulls in 2019 having held a similar position at the Football Association has recently been linked with fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Everton.He said the new role was created due to an increase in his workload caused by various factors such as greater responsibility for women’s football and an expansion of player welfare, plus Brexit and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney not taking Cove Rangers lightly ahead of cup clash

Shaun Maloney has no plans to make wholesale changes to his Hibernian side for Thursday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round match at home to in-form Cove Rangers. The Easter Road manager is adamant the League One leaders, who are on a 15-game unbeaten run and have won each of their last nine matches, cannot be treated lightly.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
fourfourtwo.com

David Martindale fends off St Johnstone interest in Alan Forrest

David Martindale has revealed Livingston have rejected two bids from St Johnstone for winger Alan Forrest. The 25-year-old’s contract is up in the summer but the Perth club, who are bottom of the cinch Premiership, are looking to bring in the former Ayr player this month.
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Carl Starfelt does not see progress as a formality for Celtic

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is hungry for more cup success but past experience has taught him not to take Alloa lightly. The former Gothenburg and Rubin Kazan centre-back collected a Premier Sports Cup winners’ medal last month as Ange Postecoglou’s new-look team celebrated silverware success at the first attempt.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: International call-ups create ‘difficult situation’

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst acknowledged the “difficult” club versus country issue as he prepares to lose Alfredo Morelos to Colombia. The 25-year-old Gers striker, with four goals in his last six matches, has been included in his national squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Peru on January 28 and Argentina on February 1 and is set to miss the trip to Celtic on February 2.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Ondrej Kudela must wait for chance to clear his name after 10-match racism ban

Ondrej Kudela’s appeal hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a 10-match racism ban imposed by UEFA has been delayed until April. The Slavia Prague player was initially banned by UEFA on April 14 last year after its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) found him guilty of racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during the Europa League match between the sides at Ibrox on March 18.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampden Park#For The World#The Republic Of Ireland#The Tartan Army#Scotland Supporters Club#Uefa Nations League
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga targets swift upturn in results

Kepa Arrizabalaga admits Chelsea are starting to look over their shoulder in the battle for Champions League qualification after their slump continued with a 1-1 draw at Brighton. The third-placed Blues topped the Premier League table early last month but a dismal run of just two wins from nine top-flight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Dundee manager James McPake calls for improvement ahead of cup trip to Dumbarton

Dundee manager James McPake used their midweek performance and a recent cup scare to warn his players of the dangers of Saturday’s trip to Dumbarton. A goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time kept Dundee in the Scottish Cup last season against Lowland League side Bonnyrigg Rose before they came from behind to win 3-2 in extra time.
SOCCER
The Independent

Scotland strength in depth gives Gregor Townsend cause for Six Nations optimism

Gregor Townsend feels the array of on-form talent he has had to select from gives him confidence that Scotland can challenge for the upcoming Six Nations title.The head coach named a 39-man squad on Tuesday, with Fraser Brown, Oli Kebble, Adam Hastings Huw Jones, Sean Maitland and George Horne among a batch of notable omissions.The strength in depth the Scots have at present gives Townsend grounds for optimism that they are equipped to win the tournament for the first time since their Five Nations triumph in 1999.He said: “In terms of where we are, we believe we have a...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Do Manchester United have the worst midfield in the Premier League?

The year began with a historic feat at Old Trafford. Just not by Manchester United. It started with an enviably good midfield double act. Just not theirs. As Wolves won away at United for the first time since 1980, it highlighted a difference between them. Rewind a few years and it seemed incongruous that Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves were Wolves’ duo in the centre. Now the Portuguese pairing are a regular sight and if Moutinho’s goal was a rarity – he is strictly a one-a-season man – and they are a low-scoring side, the twin playmakers can ooze quality when they stroke the ball around. They have an aesthetic appeal. A week later, United prevailed against another Midlands side, but the best central midfielder on the pitch was John McGinn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tom Grivosti leaves Ross County to join St Patrick’s Athletic

Defender Tom Grivosti has left Ross County to join St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland. The 22-year-old joined Elgin on loan in September following two campaigns which were blighted by injuries and made 13 appearances for the cinch League Two side.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Lee Cattermole returns to Middlesbrough for academy coaching role

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Lee Cattermole has returned to the club where he made his name to take up the role of under-18s lead coach. The Stockton-born 33-year-old, who announced his retirement as a player in August 2020 to concentrate on his coaching career, has been handed the task of guiding players through the same academy system he emerged from to launch his senior career as a teenager.
SOCCER
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell in race to prove fitness for Six Nations opener

Owen Farrell faces a race against time to prove his fitness for England’s opening Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland.Farrell had been expected to make his comeback after two months out with an ankle injury in Saracens’ Challenge Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday, but he only resumed team training this week.How do you rate this year's @EnglandRugby squad? 🌹#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/sarffQcodm— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) January 18, 2022The 30-year-old has been retained as England captain with head coach Eddie Jones hoping he will lead the team out at Murrayfield on February 5, but there is still the possibility that...
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Kortney Hause commits to Aston Villa until 2025

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club have announced. The 26-year-old, signed from Wolves after a successful loan spell during the 2018-19 promotion campaign, is now committed until 2025.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Millwall and Hull interested in loan move for Jordan Hugill

Millwall and Hull are interested in ending Jordan Hugill’s frustrating spell at West Brom. The on-loan Norwich striker has struggled at The Hawthorns and could be handed a lifeline for the second half of the season, the PA news agency understands.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy