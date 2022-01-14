Kevin McDonald training with Dundee United after kidney transplant

The year began with a historic feat at Old Trafford. Just not by Manchester United. It started with an enviably good midfield double act. Just not theirs. As Wolves won away at United for the first time since 1980, it highlighted a difference between them. Rewind a few years and it seemed incongruous that Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves were Wolves’ duo in the centre. Now the Portuguese pairing are a regular sight and if Moutinho’s goal was a rarity – he is strictly a one-a-season man – and they are a low-scoring side, the twin playmakers can ooze quality when they stroke the ball around. They have an aesthetic appeal. A week later, United prevailed against another Midlands side, but the best central midfielder on the pitch was John McGinn.

