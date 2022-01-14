Kevin McDonald training with Dundee United after kidney transplant

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard has joined Finnish side HJK Helsinki on a year-long loan deal. The 23-year-old moves to the Veikkausliiga champions as they bid to lift the Finnish title for a third successive season, with their championship campaign enclosed within the calendar year of 2022.
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has no complaints over recent Covid-19 postponements both in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup as he stated his trust in club medical departments to make the right call. Liverpool travel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday to play the second leg of their...
As previously reported, wrestling legend Konnan recently underwent successful heart surgery due to the effects from his bout with COVID-19 in February 2021. Konnan is still dealing with health problems, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The 58-year-old is now in the need of another kidney transplant. Meltzer...
With a one-in-a-100,000 chance of finding a compatible kidney transplant match, Eoin Madden almost fainted when he received a call to say a suitable donor had been found. The odds were greatly against him due to the high level of antibodies in his system - a by-product of having undergone two previous transplants.
Robert Page is set to lead Wales in the World Cup play-offs after Ryan Giggs’ domestic violence trial was delayed until August.Giggs has been on leave from his role as Wales manager since November 2020 when he was arrested at his Manchester home.The former Manchester United star is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.He is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.Giggs, 47, has...
Where Christian Eriksen is concerned, events have already gone from the life-threatening to the life-affirming once in the last year. It is to be hoped they do again. Eriksen’s June collapse on the Parken Stadium pitch, with the cardiac arrest he suffered in the first half against Finland, was the trauma that almost resulted in tragedy. If his team-mates, led by captain Simon Kjaer, showed their humanity in the immediate aftermath, their spirited surge to the semi-finals, courtesy of inspired attacking by a team with a cause, turned a tournament into a stirring triumph.
The year began with a historic feat at Old Trafford. Just not by Manchester United. It started with an enviably good midfield double act. Just not theirs. As Wolves won away at United for the first time since 1980, it highlighted a difference between them. Rewind a few years and it seemed incongruous that Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves were Wolves’ duo in the centre. Now the Portuguese pairing are a regular sight and if Moutinho’s goal was a rarity – he is strictly a one-a-season man – and they are a low-scoring side, the twin playmakers can ooze quality when they stroke the ball around. They have an aesthetic appeal. A week later, United prevailed against another Midlands side, but the best central midfielder on the pitch was John McGinn.
Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.The 26-year-old, signed from Wolves after a successful loan spell during the 2018-19 promotion campaign, is now committed until 2025.The new deal will end speculation linking Hause to other clubs, with both Watford and West Ham having reportedly shown interest in the player.Hause told VillaT : “I’m over the moon. It’s a big club, a big part of my life, big part of my football career.“Since the day I signed, I’ve felt a real love for the club in terms of showing how much...
Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is now set to stay at Manchester United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick changing his mind on the player. The 29-year-old has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford for months, as his playing time has rapidly diminished. Lingard left the club last January to join up with West Ham United on loan but was kept around in the United squad this season.
Brighton have promoted David Weir to the role of assistant technical director, working alongside the club’s technical director Dan Ashworth.Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland player Weir previously worked as Albion’s pathway development manager, overseeing players out on loan.Ashworth, who joined the Seagulls in 2019 having held a similar position at the Football Association has recently been linked with fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Everton.He said the new role was created due to an increase in his workload caused by various factors such as greater responsibility for women’s football and an expansion of player welfare, plus Brexit and the...
Dundee manager James McPake used their midweek performance and a recent cup scare to warn his players of the dangers of Saturday’s trip to Dumbarton. A goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time kept Dundee in the Scottish Cup last season against Lowland League side Bonnyrigg Rose before they came from behind to win 3-2 in extra time.
Turkish businessman and TV personality Acun Ilicali has completed his takeover of Hull, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed. The 52-year-old, who attended the FA Cup third-round defeat to Everton at the MKM Stadium earlier this month, received approval from the English Football League (EFL) at a meeting on Wednesday to become the new owner.
Former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch has been asked by a Derby supporters’ group to act as an independent mediator in a bid to resolve a dispute which threatens the club’s future. Buyers interested in taking Derby out of administration are understood to be wary of the legal claims...
Millwall and Hull are interested in ending Jordan Hugill’s frustrating spell at West Brom. The on-loan Norwich striker has struggled at The Hawthorns and could be handed a lifeline for the second half of the season, the PA news agency understands.
Former Middlesbrough midfielder Lee Cattermole has returned to the club where he made his name to take up the role of under-18s lead coach. The Stockton-born 33-year-old, who announced his retirement as a player in August 2020 to concentrate on his coaching career, has been handed the task of guiding players through the same academy system he emerged from to launch his senior career as a teenager.
Norwich have been dealt a blow in their Premier League survival battle with goalkeeper Tim Krul set for a spell on the sidelines because of a shoulder problem. Dutchman Krul suffered the injury late on during the victory over Everton on Saturday and Norwich are awaiting confirmation of how long he will be unavailable.
New rules on Covid-19 postponements in the Premier League could be in place for the first round of games in February.Clubs are expected to meet next week, when the league is effectively on its winter break, to discuss changes to the criteria for calling a game off.The league has begun consulting with clubs over this issue and the new regulations could apply when the English top flight resumes on February 8.Club statement.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2022The league is looking at the issue against the backdrop of falling case numbers within the competition and in the country more widely.There...
