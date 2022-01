Adaptive Optics is a technology that corrects the distortion in an image caused by natural effects such as air turbulence and change in the local temperature and atmosphere. The agile development of professional astronomy, plus the growing awareness regarding the benefits of using lightweight materials in manufacturing, are expected to offer positive momentum to the adaptive optics component market during the forecast period, 2019–2026. Telescope technology is evolving and is close to the next generation of discoveries, which offer an opportunity for the introduction and use of lightweight materials such as carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) in the manufacturing of telescopes and optics.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO