Yesterday in a post I outlined the resistance against the 100 hour moving average and a floor being established on the downside (see post here). Today, the GBPJPY is continuing to hold support at the floor between 155.39 to 155.44. That low was first made on Friday. It was tested on Tuesday, Wednesday, and on two separate occasions today (see red numbered circles). Needless to say a break below the floor would open the door for further momentum down toward the January low at 154.862.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO