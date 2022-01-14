ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Micah Parsons named First-Team All-Pro in rookie season

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFM6g_0dltEbYp00

(WHTM) — Harrisburg’s Micah Parsons continues to add accolades to an already decorated rookie season; the Cowboys linebacker was named to First-Team All-Pro on Friday.

According to Pro Football Network , Parsons was the most versatile defender in the NFL.

11 things to know about Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

“Micah Parsons almost perfectly split snaps in run defense, pass rush, and coverage,” per the article on PFN. “It was abundantly clear he improved throughout the season in coverage.”

He finished the regular season with 13 sacks and 84 total tackles. He is the favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Micah Parsons’ NFL rookie season tracker, full stats for Cowboys LB from Harrisburg

“Nobody in the NFL won more often on pass rushes this season on a per-rush basis,” per Pro Football Network. “Not even Maxx Crosby, who had 101 total pressures for the season, won more often.”

The versatile linebacker played two seasons at Penn State before opting out of the 2020 season to focus on the NFL Draft. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys. He played for Central Dauphin and Harrisburg High School’s as a running back and defensive end.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Parsons and the Cowboys turn their attention to the 49ers and a Super Wild Card matchup on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

NFL rookie rankings: Our final top 10 for the 2021 season, including Micah Parsons at No. 1, two Dolphins and only one QB

In the end, the best of the best of the 2021 NFL rookie class was found largely on the first two days of the draft. Four of the top 10 players in our final rookie rankings of the season -- which factored in only regular-season performance -- were selected in the 2021 draft's top 10 picks. And every player who made the top 10 was selected in either the first or second round.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#First Team All Pro#Whtm#Pro Football Network#Pfn#Cowboys Lb#Penn State#The Nfl Draft#Harrisburg High School#Super Wild Card#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on the reality of Cowboys playoff loss to the 49ers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy has had some time to analyze the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After a bit of thought, the NFL analyst from NBC has come to the conclusion that it was the Cowboys’ abysmal play and not the referees that cost Dallas the game. While that should be common knowledge, it had to be verified because of Dallas’ players and fans’ stubborn insistence that they were not given a fair chance at the end of the game. Dungy stated the following on his personal Twitter account on Monday:
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy