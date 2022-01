(From Business Insider) In a groundbreaking eight-hour transplant procedure on Friday, a man with a terminal heart condition received a new heart from a genetically altered pig. That man, 57-year-old David Bennett Sr., woke up with a new heart at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. If successful, the pioneering procedure could one day save many more lives. More than 106,000 people are on the US organ transplant waiting list, and 17 people die each day waiting for a human organ, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. But when Leslie Shumaker Downey got a text from her daughter telling her to look at the patient’s name that was all over the news, it tainted the medical breakthrough for her, The Washington Post reported on Thursday. In 1988, Bennett was convicted of stabbing Downey’s younger brother, Edward Shumaker, seven times.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO