ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Legislators Just Introduced a Bill That Would Ban Bobcat, Mountain Lion, and Lynx Hunting

By Dac Collins
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqvVs_0dltEGDg00
A mountain lion lounges in a cottonwood tree near Golden, CO. USFWS

Legislators in Colorado introduced a bill on Wednesday, Jan. 12, that would ban all recreational hunting and trapping of bobcats, mountain lions, and lynx in the state. Although the bill allows for some exceptions to be made, it would “generally prohibit shooting, wounding, killing, or trapping a bobcat, Canada lynx, or mountain lion.”

S.B. 22-031 is being sponsored by State Senators Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D-Lafayette) and Joann Ginal (D-Fort Collins), along with State Representatives Judy Amabile (D-Boulder) and Monica Duran (D-Wheat Ridge). The bill has been sent to the Senate Agriculture and Resources Committee, where Lewis serves on the committee as Vice Chair.

If passed, the recently introduced legislation would punish violators with fines of $500-$2,000 or up to one year in jail, along with the potential suspension of the violator’s hunting license for up to 5 years. The law would allow for some exceptions, and it states that a bobcat, lynx, or mountain lion could be killed or trapped if it is an immediate threat to a person and/or livestock. (There are additional exceptions made for relocating animals, and for peace officers, health officials, scientists, zoologists, etc.)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has regulated hunting seasons for bobcats and mountain lions, both of which are currently underway. The state prohibits the hunting and trapping of Canada lynx, which are protected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a threatened species. If passed, the bill would preemptively prohibit the hunting and trapping of lynx should the species be de-listed at any point.

Several pro-hunting and conservation organizations have already spoken out against the bill. They say that hunting has been and should remain an important wildlife management tool, and that the legislation would have detrimental effects on the state’s deer, elk, and other wildlife—not to mention the personal safety of citizens living in mountain lion country.

“Colorado hunters have been under attack by animal-rights activists for year. This bill isn’t just a Colorado issue, and it’s not just a predator-hunting issue,” said Brian Lynn, vice president of communications for the Sportsmen’s Alliance. “Senate Bill 22-0331 is an issue for every deer and elk hunter in Colorado, and for every non-resident hunter who has dreamed, saved money for, and plans to hunt the state in the future.”

Comments / 715

true mainer
6d ago

good job, now watch what happens when they start coming into towns.. ask NJ what happened when they stopped bear hunting

Reply(69)
167
Joseph Sanders
5d ago

Now, if their numbers are low and there is a risk of extinction, then I can understand that, but there has to be a balance. If they're not kept in check and they start to over populate certain areas, then that could be bad as well, and attacks could happen. All it would take is one juvenile cat to start attacking children in neighborhoods, and there you go.

Reply(27)
69
Horbie
5d ago

They can pass all the legislation they want. When a population gets too large and becomes a problem, the conservation minded hunters will take matters into their own hands. We’ve seen that here in Wisconsin with the Wolf population.

Reply(6)
46
Related
Outdoor Life

A Public-Access Lawsuit in Montana’s Crazy Mountains Claims Forest Service Is Catering to Private Landowners

The U.S. District Court in Billings, Montana, convened yesterday to hear arguments in a lawsuit regarding public access to established hiking trails in Montana’s Crazy Mountains. The lawsuit—which was filed against the U.S. Forest Service by Friends of the Crazy Mountains, the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Enhancing Montana’s Wildlife and Habitat, and the Skyline Sportsmen’s Association in June 2019—contends that the Forest Service is abdicating its duty to uphold and defend public access to established trails in the Crazy Mountains.
BILLINGS, MT
Outdoor Life

Best Women’s Hunting Jackets

The best hunting jackets don’t just keep you warm, they keep you in the field longer. But, it’s not a one-size-fits-all situation. While most hunters look for versatility, what works well in the early season isn’t always the best for the late season. I tested the best women’s hunting jackets over the course of Montana’s archery and firearm hunting seasons. They’ve been subjected to wind, rain, heat, and cold. Here are my top picks.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Lewis, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Outdoor Life

First Look: The Bushmaster BA30 Straight-Pull Rifle

We’re starting to see straight-pull rifles by American riflemakers of late, most notably Savage’s Impulse that was introduced last year, and its straight-pull precision rifle competition offering for 2022, the Savage Impulse Elite Precision. Now Bushmaster’s BA30 has joined the party with a straight-pull action on an AR-style platform.
NEVADA STATE
Outdoor Life

Tsunami Evict 2000 Review: A Lot of Power in a Small Package

When I think of the different kinds of inshore fishing I do, the one that’s the hardest on a reel’s gear train is blackfish (Tautog) jigging. It requires hard hooksets that transition quickly to putting pressure on a fish to move it away from structure. As the jigs are almost never heavier than one ounce, this is a light-tackle technique that ideally employs reels no larger than a 2500 size, so I decided to try it with my Tsunami Evict 2000. The reel turned out to be a lightweight miniature winch, and I soon found it useful for all my Florida fishing.
KAYAK
Outdoor Life

Wildlife Officials Give Dozens of Alligators Baths After Diesel Spill Contaminates Louisiana Wetland

Wildlife officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent days scrubbing dozens of alligators last week after a diesel spill caused extensive environmental damage to a wetland area near New Orleans. LDWF confirmed that the spill killed approximately 2,300 fish and more than 100 other animals, including snakes, birds, eels, and crabs, according to the Associated Press.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outdoor Life

First Look: Browning X-Bolt Target Max

Browning is taking a first crack at the PRS production class rifle with its new X-Bolt Target Max. Production class rifles are heavy, built for long range accuracy, and must come in under $2,000. Browning’s rifle checks all those boxes and brings controls that will be familiar to X-Bolt fans. There’s also a version of the rifle that comes with a McMillan stock but that pushes the cost of the rifle up to about $4,000.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lions#Canada Lynx#State Representatives
Outdoor Life

The Spencer Pump: America’s First Pump-Action Shotgun

Most shotgun enthusiasts think John Moses Browning’s Winchester 1893 was the first pump shotgun. But it was Christopher Miner Spencer, an engineer that also built the Union Army a seven-shot repeating rifle that helped win the Civil War, who built the first pump. Spencer was granted a patent in 1882 for his repeater, which he manufactured in Windsor, Connecticut. It’s an interesting gun that one prominent museum curator called a “Rube Goldberg invention.” (Rube Goldberg was a cartoonist best known for his drawings of convoluted and complicated machines that performed simple tasks.)
FRANCE
Outdoor Life

Wisconsin Hunters Pass on Locked-Up Bucks, Use Angle Grinder to Free Them

Two deer hunters in Wisconsin saved a pair of rutting bucks from a slow and almost certain death this deer season. After a tip about two nice 8-pointers that had locked their racks together on their property, landowners Troy Rebarchek and Tami Keenan considered tagging them. But fair-chase ethics won the day, and Rebarchek was able to cut away enough of their racks to set both bucks free while his wife, Keenan, filmed from a safe distance. The incident happened just before Christmas, but the video has been gaining traction on social media and local news stations this week.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outdoor Life

Your State-by-State Spring 2022 Turkey Hunting Forecast

Forget the pandemic, politics, and all the other bad news that seemingly dominates our lives. A quick look at the calendar confirms that spring turkey season is just months—and in some cases, weeks—away. And despite tales of doom and gloom from some corners of turkey country, opportunities to...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
Outdoor Life

Wisconsin Bowhunter Tags Mostly-Nocturnal, 150-Inch Buck During the Late Season

It takes a lot of drive and dedication to climb a treestand when it’s 12°F and there’s a foot of snow on the ground. But that’s what 25-year-old Marvin Bontrager did the afternoon of Jan. 15 in west-central Wisconsin. It was long after Wisconsin’s general gun season had ended, and most bucks were long done chasing does. Instead, Bontrager had patterned a good buck that was using a ridge, although mostly at night.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outdoor Life

Maine Hunters Enjoy a Banner Year for Bear Hunting, Suffer Low Moose Harvest

At least 3,768 black bears were harvested by Maine hunters in 2021, according to preliminary harvest data from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. This nearly approaches the state’s previous season’s harvest of 3,883 black bears in 2020, which is the fifth-largest bear harvest since the state began keeping records in 1969, according to the Bangor Daily News. Maine hunting licenses for all species also soared by 10 percent in 2021.
MAINE STATE
Outdoor Life

Hawaiian Axis Deer Are Causing Such Bad Erosion, the Sea Is Turning Brown

On the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Molokai, axis deer have boomed in number to such an extent that they are denuding ranch lands and native forests. Some areas have been so ravaged by herds of axis deer that they resemble moonscapes. Without native vegetation, erosion is a major problem, and topsoil run-offs can spoil pristine beaches, according to a Jan. 13 report from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Wildlife Officers Rescue Bull Moose From a Colorado Basement by Cutting Off Its Antlers

Elk and moose are on the loose in Colorado’s Front Range, and wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife have had to rescue animals in suburban areas on two separate occasions so far this week. On Monday, Jan. 10, CPW officers rescued a moose that had become trapped in a basement in Breckenridge. And on Tuesday, officers freed an elk that had become entangled in rope and was temporarily snagged on a tree in Golden.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Outdoor Life

Warm Water, Drought Conditions Take Heavy Toll on Endangered Salmon in California

Nearly all of the winter-run chinook salmon that hatched in the Sacramento River in 2021 were wiped out over the course of last year. Fisheries managers and scientists say this massive die-off was mainly due to high water temperatures in the Sacramento River, but they also point to vitamin deficiencies as a contributing factor, according to the Redding Record Searchlight.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Outdoor Life

Aoudad in West Texas: Is the “Poor Man’s Sheep Hunt” Really a Sheep Hunt?

My stomach churned as I climbed the steep canyon wall. We’d seen the ram go down and out of sight as he crested the sharp ridgeline, but that brought little comfort. I’ve seen several animals disappear under similar circumstances. We didn’t talk. We urgently picked our way up a small chute that led to the last place we’d seen the ram. “I need to catch my breath before we pop over. Things might happen quick,” I said to my guide Trent. We stopped for a few seconds in the cool late-afternoon shade cast by the summit of the rocky, cactus-covered ridgeline. I put a round in the chamber and we slowly moved forward. This was not how I’d imagined my first aoudad hunt would go.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
183
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy