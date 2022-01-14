Tri-state lawmakers react after Supreme Court stops Biden vaccine mandate

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Supreme Court has ruled to stop the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that large business employees need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test weekly and wear a mask.

Lawmakers from Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska have issued statements in reaction to the ruling. Read the statements below.

Iowa

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

The SCOTUS ruling on OSHA vaccine mandate is a major victory for Iowans, their personal freedoms and liberties. The Biden Administration should hear this message loud and clear: The American citizens do not believe in government overreach, and they don’t believe in the federal government making health care decisions for them.

At the same time, I’m very disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling on the CMS vaccine mandate. Medical providers that have been on the frontlines of this pandemic saving lives deserve the freedom and ability to make their own informed health care decisions.

I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but I also firmly believe in Iowans’ right to make health care decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families, and I remain committed to protecting those freedoms. President Biden should do the same. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R – Iowa)

Glad SCOTUS 2day blocked the unconstitutional OSHA vaccine mandate on businesses /Thx 2 countless indep biz representing millions of workers 4 petitioning case Heavy handed govt vaccine mandates on biz are last thing we need w a worker shortage Tweet from U.S. Senato r Chuck Grassley (R – Iowa)

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R – Iowa)

Iowans should make the decisions about their own health care—not the federal government. I joined a bipartisan majority of senators in pushing back against President Biden’s mandate that attempted to take that freedom away—and I’m glad SCOTUS struck down this federal overreach. Facebook post by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R – Iowa)

U.S. Representative Cindy Axne (D – Iowa)

While I disagree with the justices’ logic that COVID-19 is not an occupational hazard in all workplaces – especially amidst this most recent surge of a highly transmissible variant – this ruling comes from our highest Court and we must respect their ruling. A COVID-19 vaccine and booster are still Iowans’ best defenses against all variants of this virus, and today’s ruling doesn’t change that. I encourage all Iowans who can get a booster shot to get one as soon as they can to limit their risk of severe illness and hospitalization. U.S. Representative Cindy Axne (D – Iowa)

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson (R – Iowa)

The Supreme Court’s decision to block the Biden Administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate for private businesses with more than one hundred employees is a victory for personal freedom. While I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the government should not force anyone to choose between getting vaccinated and providing for their families. “Iowans should be empowered to make their own health care decisions. This ruling will provide many of Iowa’s workers and businesses with certainty that their livelihoods will not be put at risk because of federal government overreach. “However, I am disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Biden Administration’s CMS vaccine mandate. This will sideline many of our health care heroes who should be able to make this decision for themselves and could worsen the health provider shortage. U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson (R – Iowa)

U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (R – Iowa)

America was founded on the delicate principle of individual liberty. By striking down the vaccine mandate on private businesses, the Supreme Court has prevented Pres. Biden from damaging our Constitution. Tweet by U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (R – Iowa)

U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R – Iowa)

Today’s decision from the Supreme Court is a win for businesses and workers across this country. The Court has acknowledged that this vaccine mandate is a massive overreach by the Biden Administration. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, but I do not believe in overreaching federal mandates. Main Street is already facing the real-world effects of a labor shortage, a mismanaged supply chain, and inflation rates that we have not seen in decades. Every American should be able to decide if a vaccine is right for them, just like I did. Let’s work to keep businesses open and Americans employed, not shuttered, jobless, and hopeless. U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R – Iowa)

Nebraska

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

The Biden Administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate for private employers was illegal and authoritarian,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The Supreme Court has rightly struck down this stunning overreach of federal power. Letting the mandate stand would have created a dangerous precedent. Any future administration could then declare an emergency, publish OSHA rules, and force private businesses to enact federal policies. Thank you to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and his team for helping block this overreaching mandate. At a time when the State of California is telling infected healthcare workers to care for patients, it defies logic to force unvaccinated doctors and nurses to get COVID-19 shots. Especially when many of these medical professionals can prove they have developed a degree of natural immunity to the coronavirus. The Court’s narrow ruling on the mandate for CMS healthcare workers is disappointing for thousands of women and men who’ve heroically served on the frontlines of the pandemic for nearly two years. I encourage anyone who has not gotten the vaccine for religious or medical reasons to seek an exemption. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R – Nebraska)

Today the Supreme Court confirmed that Biden’s private sector vaccine mandate is an overreach of federal authority. From the beginning, I’ve been concerned about this divisive mandate and the harm it would do to businesses and employees. I signed a brief urging the Court to make this decision, and I’m pleased it blocked the administration from enforcing this damaging policy. Facebook post by U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R – Nebraska)

South Dakota

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Our nation was built on freedom, on the belief that our rights come from God, not from government. Any infringement on our rights risks breaking the constitutional republic that we hold so dear. I am grateful that the Supreme Court has taken this important action to guarantee the rights of employees to make their own personal choice whether or not to get a COVID vaccine. I look forward to working with the legislature to pass protections for private employees, just like we have already done for state workers. And employers can rest assured that they will not lose valuable employees to President Biden’s unconstitutional OSHA mandate. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

U.S. Representative John Thune (R – South Dakota)

Today’s ruling sends a loud and clear message to the Biden administration: In this country, the unlawful use of the heavy hand of the federal government will not be tolerated. The federal government should not have the authority to force private citizens to get the vaccine. Tweet by U.S. Representative John Thune (R – South Dakota)

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R – South Dakota)

Great news – the Supreme Court just blocked President Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate on large employers. While I am a supporter of vaccines, forcing these mandates on private businesses is excessive federal overreach by the Biden administration. Tweet by U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R – South Dakota)

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R – South Dakota)

Today’s decision is a win for federalism and individual freedoms. I believe in this vaccine, but I don’t believe in sweeping federal mandates – the Supreme Court made the right call. With more than 95% of Americans over the age of 65 at least partially vaccinated, our nation cannot handle the fallout that would come from overreaching actions of the federal government U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R – South Dakota)

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

Today we achieved another victory over the federal government’s overreach against large private employers and the citizens of our state,” said Ravnsborg. “This stay is not the end of the battle as this case still needs to be heard on the merits. The battle goes on and I will continue to fight for the people of South Dakota and our freedom from government overreach. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

