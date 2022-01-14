ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Personalize your walls for less with up to $50 off at Mixtiles

By Max McHone
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing makes a home more homey than filling the walls with your favorite memories. But the hassle (and cost) of getting your photos printed, framed and mounted can be a bit of a deterrent. Mixtiles takes care of all of that with...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 1

Related
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Easy To Use’ Ring Light — Get It For Just $23 Today!

Whether working from home, attending school from your living room, or taking selfies and videos for ‘gram, TikTok, or YouTube, a ring light helps give you the extra lighting you need to really make the most of your posts. For pictures, videos, and Zoom calls, ring lights create much more flattering lighting, which really can make a big difference when meeting someone remotely. We recently updated our shopping guide to the best ring lights, and we rated the Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit as one of the top options for working from home. Right now via Amazon Prime, you can snag...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This wall mountable cat bed gives your cat a place to lounge up high while saving your space

Solar is a floating cat bed that mounts to any vertical surface to give your cat a resting spot up high and to save you floor space. When it comes to designing cat furniture, the limit does not exist. Cats will turn anything into their personal stomping grounds. Whether it’s your laptop’s keyboard or the top of your entertainment center, cats will find it and transform it into their private playground.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the simple fact that home upgrades don’t have to be expensive to look expensive. That’s why you definitely need to check out some of the awesome home decor finds that are available at Amazon.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Rejuvenate your home with up to 22% off furniture and more at Apt2B

Now that we've officially made it into the new year, it is the perfect time to rejuvenate your home with some fresh new décor. Whether you're looking to completely redo your living room, or are just on the hunt for some fun accent pieces to spruce the place up, you'll find something to fall in live with at Apt2B. And right now, you can find it for less at the Fresh Start sale. To ring in the new year, Apt2B is offering 15% off sitewide, and 22% off any orders over $2,999. You can shop the whole selection here.
HOME & GARDEN
Food52

When Was the Last Time You Cleaned Your Walls?

The walls in our spaces go through quite a lifespan of wear and tear. Between everyday scraping and scuffing, cooking residue, and dirty pet paws or kid hands, our walls are lucky to fare as well as they do. Much like deep-cleaning the entire floor, washing the walls is a task often avoided because it’s just. so. overwhelming.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
CNET

Get all your clothing needs fulfilled with up to 70% off Coach Outlet

Here's a great deal for Coach Outlet fans. Right now, you can get coats, handbags and accessories for up to 70% off. There's no specific end date to this sale, but considering the price reduction, some of these products might only be around while supplies last. This is one of...
APPAREL
CNET

Spring into action with this storage event at Bed Bath & Beyond

Cleaning up our homes and welcoming the spring season is a common pastime for many of us. But, attempting to organize everything when you lacked the necessary tools was never a pleasant experience. But the big event at Bed Bath & Beyond, where storage for practically everything is 25% off until Jan. 30, is going to change all that.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Stock up on all your charging accessories for less with this one-day sale on Anker products

Knowing where your next charge is coming from is a convenience hard to live without these days. Plus, knowing your devices are compatible and safe is important, and that can often come at a premium. But right now you can snag reliable charging products from Anker at a fraction of the cost. Amazon is offering up to 40% off of Anker chargers and cables today only, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts. You can view its entire selection of Anker product deals here:
ELECTRONICS
homedit.com

Sponge Painting Basics and Ideas for Styling Your Walls

Sometimes a little paint is all you need to transform a space. And sponge painting is a fast and easy way to freshen up your space. This patchy coating provides a high aesthetic appeal and provides a very unique pattern compared to other coating techniques. Check out these sponge painting ideas to add texture to your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mic

Clever products that'll make it look like a professional organized your home

Chances are, all of us have at least one space in our home that could use some organization. Or, if you’re anything like me, you have at least one space in every room that could use some organization. Despite my best efforts, there are parts of my home that are just impossible to get under control — at least, not without some help, which is where this list of clever products that make it look like a professional organized your home comes in handy.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

You Can Make Your Sofa Feel Brand New in About 30 Minutes

Apartment Therapy’s January Cure is a free 20-day program all about loving on your home and preparing yourself and your space for the new year. Sign up now to get daily lessons sent straight to your inbox!. New stuff is great. But the best thing you can do —...
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

26 bedside tables that are as stylish as they are functional

A decent bedside table is an integral part of any bedroom scheme. First and foremost, it gives you a place to pop your lamp and alarm clock, along with your morning cuppa and nighttime water glass. You can also stash your book here and, if you opt for a unit with drawers, it'll give you somewhere to keep items tidily that'd just be cluttering up your surfaces otherwise.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Food Network

The 12 Best Buys from Bed Bath & Beyond’s Big Storage and Organization Sale

This bamboo organizer expands to perfectly fit your cutlery drawer. You'll get five main divider sections, plus two additional storage compartments on either side — perfect for larger utensils like ladles and spatulas. This organizer is a great acacia option with a low-profile design that fits in most drawers....
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

When to Choose Blinds, Curtains, or Drapery, According to the Experts

When it comes to deciding which window treatments will look best in your home, the vast number of options can turn a simple interior design project into an overwhelming process. While many of the terms—drapes, blinds, and curtains—are used interchangeably, there are some distinct differences, and those nuances can impact the overall ambience of your home. The biggest distinction comes down to "light control and aesthetic," says John Weinstock, executive vice president of Graber Blinds. "Blinds offer the most light control with a variety of tilting options. Blinds or shades can be paired with drapery to enhance windows in any part of the home." While each type of window treatment has its own unique set of characteristics, all of them can be used to transform any room. Here, experts explain what makes drapes, blinds, and curtains unique, as well as how to know which is best for a specific space—and the pros and cons of each.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Container Store’s OXO Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Declutter Your Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’re big fans of OXO’s products, including their crowd-favorite POP containers. And who can blame us? These iconic storage solutions are durable, pretty, airtight, easy to use, and they come in about a zillion different shapes and sizes. They’re perfect for organizing everything from baking supplies to coffee, and they’re attractively priced. Plus, they’re fun to use: Just “pop” the button on top to seal or unseal the gasket.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This $40 IKEA HEMNES Dresser Flip Brightened up a Whole Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pivoting to remote work during the pandemic has changed many households: During 2020 and 2021, many people carved out distinct work-from-home spots and created outdoor oases — perhaps to escape the aforementioned WFH spot — to name a couple of examples. But the pandemic certainly changed homes in small ways, too.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy