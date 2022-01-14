Bob Peoples and His Night in Music City III

Nashville continues to play host to some of music’s best and brightest. Here are the performers we’re watching in 2022—and you should, too. At just 18 years old, Callista Clark is a singer/songwriter with a lot to say. The Georgia native has a gift for penning powerful and poignant songs, including her debut single, the declaration of confidence “It’s ’Cause I Am.” The song has caught fire with listeners around the world, garnering over 18 million global streams. But that success isn’t a surprise to anyone who’s followed Clark’s career. In fact, she was discovered by Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta after Clark’s self-made online videos went viral and amassed over 130 million views. The self-taught musician has mastered the ukulele, acoustic guitar, piano, bass, electric guitar, keytar, six-string banjo, and mandolin. With her recently released debut collection Real To Me, Clark has proven herself to be a true star on the rise.
