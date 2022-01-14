Bob Peoples and His Night in Music City III

Nashville continues to play host to some of music’s best and brightest. Here are the performers we’re watching in 2022—and you should, too. Growing up in South Jersey, Patrick Droney’s career began at a young age when he won a Robert Johnson New Generation Award as Best Young Blues Guitarist at age 13, and he began sharing stages with the likes of B.B. King, James Brown, The Roots, and Elvis Costello. After attending the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU, he moved to LA and signed a publishing deal, and in 2018 relocated to Nashville to craft a self-titled EP. That same year he experienced a new kind of exposure when his song “High Hope” was featured on Grey’s Anatomy. After signing to Warner Records in 2019 and achieving 90 million streams, it was time to create his full-length debut. Droney pulled inspiration from his life experiences living in multiple places around the country with nods to both his musical heroes and current influences like The National and Bon Iver. The result was State of the Heart, an album that sonically combines all of Droney’s influences to create a signature sound.

