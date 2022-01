Introduction: It was a tale of two nights for the Timberwolves. After a resilient win over the Knicks in which Wolves players — most notably Karl-Anthony Towns — gushed about being able to come through in big moments and battle through adversity, the Wolves melted down in the third quarter of Thursday's back-to-back against Atlanta in an 134-122 loss. Anthony Edwards was ejected. Karl-Anthony Towns had a flagrant foul and constantly battled officials. And afterward, D'Angelo Russell talked about the need for Towns to walk the line with his emotions.

