Topeka, KS

Man, woman arrested on drug charges following SW Fairlawn Rd traffic stop

 6 days ago
Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, both suspects, 52-year-old Carlos Murphy and 29-year-old Kristan Kellner were arrested on Friday.

They were arrested following traffic stop on SW Fairlawn road.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s conducted a traffic stop on GMC Sierra pickup truck.

K9 reportedly alerted the deputy about illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

The 52-year-old driver, Carlos Murphy, also had an outstanding warrant out of the City of Topeka.

Both suspects were arrested for single counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

