Earlier this week, I found myself having a conversation with my mom about cryptocurrency. To illustrate a point, I pulled up the listing for Dogecoin and noted its relatively low price. Perhaps I should have bought some when I looked at it then, because in the days since, the value of the world’s most bizarre cryptocurrency has increased considerably. At least relatively speaking; as of this writing, one Dogecoin is equal to about $0.19 — but on Monday, it was trading at $0.15.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO