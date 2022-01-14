Fly high with William Jessup University’s new aviation program

We talk with Anthony Spano, Executive Director at National Louis University Florida. • National Louis University (NLU) recently launched its new Community Heroes scholarship program, honoring the first responders and members of the military who keep America's communities safe. NLU’s Community Heroes scholarship is valued at 15% of total tuition and applies to both undergraduate and graduate degree programs. This is part of our commitment to lift up those in Tampa and across the country who work on the frontlines every day to keep the rest of us safe.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO