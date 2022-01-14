Adam McKay on Don’t Look Up, Vice, Improv & More

Billy Ray and Adam McKay are collaborating for the film J6, about the January 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Ray will write and direct the film. McKay will produce the film about the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Ray is known for the HBO miniseries The Comey Rule, and Adam McKay has Oscar buzz from his latest film, Don’t Look Up. Todd Schulman, Josh McLaughlin, Cullen Hoback, and Shane Salerno will produce the film J6 as well. The script will be put in front of studios as soon as it’s done and talks have already begun for financiers. Ray initially wanted the film surrounding the January 6 attacks to be a miniseries. He had traveled to Washington D.C. three days after the attempted mutiny and conducted several interviews. Ray eventually turned 300 pages of scripted material into a 120-page feature film script.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO