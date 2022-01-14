ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Rep. Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, won't run for reelection

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
GOP Rep. John Katko (N.Y.), who voted to impeach former President Trump last year, announced on Friday that he will not seek reelection in the upcoming midterms.

"After 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way," Katko, 59, said in a statement.

"My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what's right have guided every decision I've made as a member of Congress, and they guide my decision today," he continued. "It is how I've been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress."

Katko has represented New York's 24th Congressional District in the Syracuse area since 2015. He currently serves as the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

The outgoing congressman was one of 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Last year, Katko and House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) negotiated the formation of the Jan. 6 select committee to investigate the attack. Katko also made news last year when he became one of 13 Republicans to vote in favor of President Biden 's bipartisan infrastructure package.

The moves to impeach Trump and support the infrastructure legislation put Katko and other Republicans directly at odds with the former president and his supporters. Trump sent a letter to the Onondaga County Conservative Party last year detailing his support for a primary challenge against Katko.

Onondaga Conservative Party Chairman Bernie Ment said last year that the party would wait until redistricting is done in New York before picking a candidate to run against Katko.

At least two candidates are running in the district's Republican primary, including software engineer John Murtari and neurosurgery physician’s assistant Tim Ko.

However, Katko's exit leaves Democrats with the opportunity to score a pickup in the district at a time when they appear on track to lose the House. Biden defeated Trump by 9 points in Katko's district in 2020, and the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the seat as favorable for Democrats.

Redistricting could ultimately have the biggest impact on the fate of the district. On Monday, New York lawmakers voted down redistricting maps that were sent to them by the state's Independent Redistricting Commission.

Comments / 63

Viva Satire !
6d ago

Why would you run for Reelection as a Republican, who kept your Oath to uphold the Constitution ,when you are attacked by the Former President who committed crimes while in Office and his TrumpublicanSycophants?

Reply(22)
9
Straight up facts
5d ago

President TRUMP made us energy independent and economy booming he keep every promise he made! Biden doesn't even know he's the President!

Reply(1)
3
gargen
6d ago

I would also recommend that a lot of other rinos don't as well.

Reply(1)
12
