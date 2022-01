KFC is under fire from the Chinese government for creating unnecessary waste with one of its marketing campaigns. The promotion, which is a collaboration between KFC China and toy maker Pop Mart, offers customers a chance to win one of 260,000 dolls hidden in its 99 yuan ($15.57) family-sized chicken bucket. To obtain a full set of the dolls, customers need to buy at least six chicken buckets. However, customers will most likely have to buy more, as there's a one in 72 chance of obtaining the hidden model.

