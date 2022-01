The Florida Senate on Wednesday cut in half the amount of money it would put into a new emergency fund that critics called a “blank check” for Gov. Ron DeSantis. According to the News Service of Florida, the Senate overwhelmingly approved two bills (SB 96 and SB 98) that would shift $500 million of general revenue into the pot of money that the governor could tap during declared states of emergency over the next four years. The Senate initially had considered putting $1 billion into the pot.

