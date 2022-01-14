ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States Claim Zuckerberg Approved Secret, Potentially Illegal Deal With Google

By Noah Kirsch
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Unsealed allegations in a lawsuit filed by 15 states and Puerto Rico claim that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai agreed to...

WebProNews

Google Analytics Is Illegal in Austria, Violates the GDPR

In what may be the first of many such rulings, Austria has ruled that Google Analytics violates the GDPR and is therefore illegal. Google Analytics is the premier tool available to website operators to gauge their traffic, and better understand how they’re engaging with visitors. Unfortunately for Google, Google Analytics seems to run afoul of the GDPR, the EU’s privacy legislation.
Mark Zuckerberg
Sundar Pichai
Daily Mail

Chuck Schumer faces questions about conflicts of interest as it's revealed his daughters work at Amazon and Facebook while Senate pursues antitrust bills

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's two adult daughters work for big tech, raising questions about whether he has conflicts of interest as the Senate pursues legislation to rein in the companies. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Jessica Schumer is a registered lobbyist for Amazon, while her sister Alison...
The Hollywood Reporter

Instagram Tests Paid Subscriptions With Small Group of U.S. Creators

Instagram rolled out a paid subscription feature with a small group of U.S. creators Wednesday that will allow followers to pay for exclusive content on Instagram Live and Stories. For the test launch, creators have eight different monthly price points to choose from, according to an Instagram spokesperson: 99 cents, $1.99, $2.99, $4.99, $9.99, $19.99, $49.99 or $99.99. Instagram will not be taking a cut of revenue until at least 2023, when parent company Meta is expected to begin collecting fees from creators on Facebook and Instagram. Though the company has not yet disclosed what the revenue share percentage will be...
Deadline

Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Antitrust Bill Aimed At Limiting Power Of Amazon, Apple And Other Big Tech Platforms

A major piece of legislation aimed at limiting the business conduct of Amazon and other tech platforms cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, underscoring the bipartisan desire to curb the influence of major internet companies. The bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, is aimed cracking down on a platform’s “self-preferencing.” It prohibits dominant internet companies like Amazon from favoring their own products and services in a way that would “materially harm” competition on their platform. It also would restrict conduct such as discriminating against businesses that use their platforms, and places limits on practices that disadvantage rivals. The 16-6...
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
AFP

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision to face antitrust test

Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard is expected to win out with regulators despite vows in Europe and the United States to rein in tech titans. Analysts interviewed by AFP after the merger plan was announced on Tuesday said the deal would certainly be scrutinized, but likely less intensely than would an acquisition by Amazon, Google, or Facebook-parent Meta. "From a regulatory perspective, Microsoft is not under the same level of scrutiny as other tech stalwarts," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella "saw a window to make a major bet on consumer while others are caught in the regulatory spotlight and could not go after an asset like this," Ives added.
Deadline

Tougher Road Ahead For Major Mergers: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission Launch Review Of Enforcement Guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are launching plans to update and modernize merger enforcement guidelines, something that could mean more rigorous scrutiny of major tech and media transactions. Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the DOJ’s antitrust division, on Tuesday announced a review of the framework that the agencies use to analyze proposed mergers. Before Khan and Kanter took their current roles, both have been outspoken about reining in the power of big tech, at a time when Congress considers new legislation aimed at Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google. In a...
The Independent

Silicon Valley billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya condemned for Uyghur comments

The founder and CEO of Social Capital, which aims to "advance humanity by solving the world’s hardest problems," has come under fire for saying "nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs".Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, 45, a former senior executive of Facebook who is worth $1.2bn, made the comment while speaking on the All-In technology podcast. Mr Palihapitiya is also a minority owner in the NBA team the Golden State Warriors.Human Rights Watch has said that "the Chinese government has committed – and continues to commit – crimes against humanity against the Turkic Muslim population.” In a recent...
The Independent

One America News host pleads with viewers to find ‘dirt’ on AT&T chair after network dropped by provider

After America’s largest satellite television provider announced it would not renew its contract with far-right media network One America News Network, anchor Dan Ball urged viewers to find hypothetical “dirt” on the chairman of the provider’s parent company.Last week, DirecTV – majority-owned by US telecoms giant AT&T – said it would not renew its contract with the network when the current one expires, following a “routine internal review.”In a segment capture by Media Matters that aired on 17 January, Mr Ball said the network is “at war” with AT&T, sharing a graphic with the company’s customer service phone number...
winbuzzer.com

Google and Facebook Face Collusion Lawsuit over Illegal Ad Deal

Tech companies and shady business go hand-in-hand, whether it is tax dodging or monopolizing over smaller rivals. However, when it comes to tech sleaze and corruption, Facebook and Google are the best/worst. The latter has faced several issues regarding its practices, while Facebook’s wrap sheet is endless, covering all facets of tech-based deception.
