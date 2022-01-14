States Claim Zuckerberg Approved Secret, Potentially Illegal Deal With Google

Instagram rolled out a paid subscription feature with a small group of U.S. creators Wednesday that will allow followers to pay for exclusive content on Instagram Live and Stories.
For the test launch, creators have eight different monthly price points to choose from, according to an Instagram spokesperson: 99 cents, $1.99, $2.99, $4.99, $9.99, $19.99, $49.99 or $99.99. Instagram will not be taking a cut of revenue until at least 2023, when parent company Meta is expected to begin collecting fees from creators on Facebook and Instagram. Though the company has not yet disclosed what the revenue share percentage will be...
