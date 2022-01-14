ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

1 carjacking, 2 attempted carjackings Friday have NC police asking for public ‘vigilance’

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272CsE_0dlt9eLa00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A string of crimes in High Point has police cautioning people to be on alert.

According to police, just after 1 a.m. on Friday officers were called about a carjacking on Westchester Drive. The victim told police that she was in her car, a Dodge Journey, in the Tipsy Tavern parking lot when she was approached by a masked man who held her at gunpoint until she got out of the car.

The victim says that she saw two or three more men, all masked, get out of a white Toyota Rav-4 and get into her car.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Both cars left the area heading east on West Lexington Drive and the victim walked to Sheetz to call for help.

While officers were speaking with this victim, additional officers were called to the 900 block of North Main Street in reference to an attempted armed robbery. The second victim told police that two vehicles, a Dodge Journey and a Toyota Rav-4 pulled up on either side of him at the light and three or four masked men, one with a gun, got out of the car. The victim sped off before they approached and the suspect didn’t follow.

Then a third victim came to the Sheetz on Westchester Drive and spoke with officers who were still speaking to the first victim. This third victim explained that she was leaving her apartment on Hamilton Street when two vehicles, a Dodge Journey and a Toyota Rav-4, attempted to box her in in the parking lot. Four men exited the vehicle and began to approach the victim but she fled the area. She didn’t see a firearm, but the description of the vehicles and suspects matched the other incidents.

‘No one has to get hurt’: Man places pistol on counter, demands money at Circle K in Rock Hill

While the release says that the vehicle descriptions in each incident match, it should be noticed that the release reads that the Dodge Journey is described as “green” by the first victim, “gold” by the second victim and “silver” by the third victim.

High Point police asked the public to use vigilance and situational awareness as they investigate these crimes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: Man suspected of supplying Fentanyl crashes into deputy’s vehicle, arrested in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Marshville man suspected of supplying Fentanyl was arrested last week after he tried to flee from a traffic stop, almost struck an investigator and crashed into a deputy’s vehicle, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Preston Cole was identified as a source of supply […]
UNION COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Find A Fugitive: Suspects sought in Christmas Eve shootout

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs the public’s help to ‘Find A Fugitive’ from a wild shootout at a shopping center parking lot in Matthews.  The raging gunfight happened on Christmas Eve around 9:20 p.m. on Mintworth Avenue. Four suspects get out of Gray or Silver Honda Sedan and started shooting at a […]
MATTHEWS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Lexington, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Concord man accused of shooting, killing his mother inside bathroom

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Concord Police have arrested Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer, 24, for murdering his mother, Katrina Smith. Investigators said the situation started at 5844 Brookstone Dr. NW around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Cabarrus County EMS was called to the home for a medical-related incident. As they were leaving, EMS heard multiple gunshots coming […]
CONCORD, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘It’s very traumatic.’ Family and friends mourn sudden loss of Concord mother killed in hit-and-run crash

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Family and friends of 26-year-old Kaitlyn Ball are in mourning after she was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night. Ball leaves behind an 8-year-old child. Concord police said Keshara Bridges, 25, eventually turned herself in as the driver of the crash, after nearby surveillance video shows her car […]
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Carjackings#Circle K#Wghp#Qc News Alerts#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC Highway Patrol: Two Marines killed, two others airlifted after single-vehicle crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the two dead in a press conference held around 4:40 p.m. Officials also said the two other Marines […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Arrest warrants issued for passenger accused of threatening Charlotte Lyft driver after being asked to wear a mask

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County magistrate has issued three arrest warrants for a man accused of threatening his Lyft Driver back in December. On December 28, 2021, Majidah Hector picked up two Lyft passengers at Uptown Cabaret in Charlotte. “The Lyft app notifies you to, you know, have your mask. I sent a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy