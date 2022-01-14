ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuclei-free cells prove utility in delivering therapeutics to diseased tissues

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health report successfully removing the nucleus out of a type of ubiquitous cell, known as enucleation, then using the genetically engineered cell as a unique cargo-carrier to deliver therapeutics precisely to diseased...

