ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Andy Cohen Expresses Disappointment as Mary Cosby Skips 'RHOSLC' Reunion

By Dian Putri Pratama
AceShowbiz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an episode of 'Radio Andy', the radio personality also acknowledges that 49-year-old reality TV star 'was a big part of the success' of the Bravo reality TV series. AceShowbiz - Mary Cosby's absence in this year's reunion for "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" apparently left a foul taste...

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Andy Cohen Explains Why Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City's Mary Cosby Didn't Show Up To The Reunion

The sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been bonkers for two main reasons: Jen Shah’s legal troubles and the contentious remarks made by Mary Cosby. In the case of the latter, she compared Shah to a “Mexican thug” and then later doubled down on referring to Jennie Nguyen as having “slanted eyes.” The cast was heading into filming the show’s reunion last week, with expectations that the controversial pastor would address her comments. Yet, subsequent reports indicated that Cosby was in fact a no-show. Reunion host Andy Cohen has since confirmed her absence, as well as explained the reason she didn't show up.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Heather Gay Says She Is “Terrified” Of Mary Cosby

Remember when all we knew about Mary Cosby was that she married her step grandpapa? A simpler time. How did it only get worse from there? The accusations being levied against her at this point are almost Jen-Shah–felony-charge bad. Mary’s former church members claim that she is running a cult. One alleged that Mary “screams at her […] The post Heather Gay Says She Is “Terrified” Of Mary Cosby appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Mary Cosby Didn’t Attend Real Housewives Reunion Because “Those Girls Don’t Deserve My Presence”

There is no question that Mary Cosby is a polarizing figure on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She has been fighting with every cast member this season. There were rumors that Mary’s church was actually run like a cult, and that Mary used funds from parishioners to pay for her lavish lifestyle. RHOSLC co-star […] The post Mary Cosby Didn’t Attend Real Housewives Reunion Because “Those Girls Don’t Deserve My Presence” appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
OK! Magazine

Mary Cosby Skipping Out On 'RHOSLC' Reunion Cost Her $18K, Church Leader Allegedly Requested Her Final Paycheck Be Sent To Her

Mary Cosby reportedly said goodbye to a $18K payout by not showing up to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two reunion. According to a report from Tamra Tattles, the spiritual leader, 49, would have made three times the amount she allegedly makes per episode just for showing up to the recently filmed special.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Hollywood Gossip

Mary Cosby Salary: How Much Money Did She Lose by Skipping the Reunion?

After everything that has gone down recently, it's only a little surprising that Mary Cosby skipped the RHOSLC Reunion. Normally, Reunions are a place to hash out drama, a crucible where some Housewives can redeem themselves. As an added incentive, Bravo tends to offer a substantial payday for one (long)...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Andy#Reality Tv#Bravo
Us Weekly

Mary Cosby Breaks Silence on Skipping ‘RHOSLC’ Reunion as Season 3 Begins Filming Without Her

Speaking out. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby explained why she didn’t attend the season 2 reunion — and said she plans to tell her story in the future. “The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided,” the Bravo personality, 49, said during a recent chat via Twitter Spaces, as reported by Crazy About Bravo. “I mean, they told lies, one side of my story, and I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Mary Cosby Shares Posts About The Negative Effects Of Reality TV After Skipping Reunion Taping For Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 2

The tea has been piping hot in Salt Lake City every week since season 2 premiered. There’s never a dull moment, and this week, it’s Mary M. Cosby in the hot seat for skipping out on the season 2 reunion taping. Did she not want to take accountability for her problematic behavior this season? Or […] The post Mary Cosby Shares Posts About The Negative Effects Of Reality TV After Skipping Reunion Taping For Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 2 appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CinemaBlend

Amid Real Housewives Controversy, Mary Crosby's Estranged Parents Break Silence With Some Wild Claims

Mary Cosby has headlined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for two seasons now. But she might not be asked back for a third after skipping the latest reunion taping. According to franchise EP and reunion host Andy Cohen, her absence was due to her not feeling the “gratitude” amidst the racial controversy and fan backlash surrounding her. In the latest turn of events, though, it's Cosby's estranged parents that have broken their silence with some pretty wild claims regarding their reality star offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

Signs From God Point to Mary Cosby Leaving RHOSLC

God is quaking. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Mary Cosby will not appear in the season-two reunion of the hit Bravo reality show. After unfolding her hands at the altar of wire fraud, bathtubs, giant buses, and shady dinner invitations, Mary Cosby was absent from Bravo’s reunion taping, a source confirmed to Vulture, and it seems very likely that Miss Cosby will also not appear on season three of the show. To Variety, another source close to the show said, “By not showing up to the reunion, which is required for the cast, she has sealed her fate.” Cosby has not commented on the speculation, although she did break her Instagram hiatus on January 8, posting a cryptic message about “bad reality TV” and using one too many hashtags: “#racism #is #reason #to #walk.” Whether Cosby chose to #walk, or was told to leave due to some form of divine intervention, all signs point to a departure announcement soon — all we need is Andy Cohen’s final word.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy