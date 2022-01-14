ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Zac Brown Band’s ‘Out in the Middle Tour’ comes to St. Louis in August

By Monica Ryan
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Zac Brown Band will make a stop in St. Louis on their 2022 international “Out in the Middle Tour.”

The multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning band will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 12. The tour kicks off in Greenville, South Carolina on April 22.

“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” Brown said. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from ‘The Comeback Tour.’ It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”

The tour will also feature Caroline Jones and the Robert Randolph Band on select dates throughout the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. at www.ZacBrownBand.com . Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 18 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, January 20 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com . Zac Brown Band will offer VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, access to the Uncaged Lounge with complimentary wine, beer & appetizers, an exclusive VIP gift item & more! The “Zamily” Fan Club Pre-Sale begins on Tuesday, January 18 at 10 a.m., followed by the simultaneous Spotify and Live Nation Pre-Sales on Wednesday, January 19 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

