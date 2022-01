The Oregon coast was threatened with a tsunami advisory Saturday morning. The first alert came out just after 5 am as the result of a major underwater volcanic eruption in the south pacific. The warning reported that waves of up to 3 feet in length were expected between 8 am and 8:30 am. Several videos were posted on social media showing the waters nearing the top the jetty. Emergency responders warned areas around the port including the port of Siuslaw campgrounds. Megan Messmer assistant city manager and liaison with Western Lane Emergency Operations group said there was concern that waters could rise excessively with a 1039 am high tide. Chief Bosun’s Mate Jay Nilles with the U.S. Coast Guard said they had moved their 47 foot boats out 7 and a half miles into the pacific for safety. Against recommendations of emergency operations, there were handfuls of individuals that went to the beaches to view the waves. The advisory was eventually cancelled just after 4pm.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO