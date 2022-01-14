Suspect in December robbery arrested Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with a December robbery was arrested on a South Side sidewalk Thursday morning.

Anthony Ranalli, 36, of Griselda Avenue, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Friday on a charge of aggravated robbery. He also has two warrants from Boardman police for theft and a probation violation from Girard Municipal Court.

Ranalli was arrested after police were told he was assaulting a woman Thursday evening in the 500 block of West Warren Avenue. As officers were making their way there, they spotted him walking on a sidewalk and took him into custody.

Ranalli is wanted for a Dec. 7 robbery at the 2708 Glenwood Ave. Family Dollar. Reports said a man identified as Ranalli walked into the store, took several cleaning supplies and warned employees before he walked out of the store that he had a gun.

