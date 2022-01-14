Christina Ricci's husband chose newborn daughter's name while she was in recovery

So you think the Euphoria gang are TV’s most terrible teens? Well, the Yellowjackets are intent on making the antics of East Highland look like a CBeebies plot. Sky Atlantic’s ridiculously entertaining show, which has its season one finale this week, follows the cannibalistic escapades of girls’ high-school soccer team, the eponymous Yellowjackets. On their way to a tournament, their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness – where they are stranded for 19 months (to be fair, it took a lot less for me to flip out as a terrible teen). Lost meets Lord of the Flies meets The Craft meets Shipwrecked, how more people haven’t already binged the lot with the veracity of a hungry adolescent, is beyond me.

