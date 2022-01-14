ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Good prices, yields bolster on-farm storage, but soaring inputs soften interests to expand

By Writers
High Plains Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen good yields are coupled with higher commodity prices, it stands to reason farmers might be in a spending frame of mind. Common among those trends is expanding on-farm storage rather than paying for it at commercial grain elevators. “It would make sense. If they are having a good...

www.hpj.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Sorghum can diversify crop rotations by increasing yield, lowering inputs

Sorghum can diversify crop rotations by increasing yield, lowering inputs. The Executive Director of Nebraska’s sorghum groups says by adding sorghum to a crop rotation farmers can boost their bottom line. Nate Blum says following sorghum with other crops can increase yields as much as 8 percent. “And, that’s...
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Solution to rising fertilizer costs tied to soil health

The economy is raising more than just prices as farmers question how to manage fertilizer investments in 2022 and for Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, the answer lies beneath the surface. Soil health is one of the main factors influencing fertilizer efficiency, and making it a priority next season will help farmers ensure their valuable resources are well spent.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

High fertilizer costs temper farm optimism

Many farmers I’ve visited with over the last couple of weeks are happy to see commodity prices staying relatively high and are excited about replacing some outdated equipment. But that bullishness heading into 2022 is tempered by what they’ve been paying for inputs, especially fertilizer. The cost of...
AGRICULTURE
wkdzradio.com

U.S. Farm Report And Input Prices Focus Of Soybean Promotion Day

Murray State University will partner with the Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board to host the 17th annual Soybean Promotion Day on January 18. MSU Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Tony Brannon says it is good to be back after taking 2020 off. Dr. Brannon says this year’s event will feature...
MURRAY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
High Plains Journal

8 ways to keep higher production costs in check

Challenges are piling up for United States farmers and livestock producers. Continuing supply chain problems, increasing input costs, labor shortages and rising interest rates threaten profitability across the farm belt. Even if commodity prices remain strong this year—and that’s not a given—rising production costs are likely to negatively impact your...
AGRICULTURE
Atlantic City Press

Preserved Upper farm bears interesting fruit

Wineries have uncorked many additional revenue streams such as hosting weddings, dinners, parties and meetings. Since enactment of a 2015 law, even those on publicly preserved farmland may do so under the oversight of county agricultural development boards. This relatively new area of land-use law has seen some interesting cases....
OCEAN CITY, NJ
drgnews.com

Increase in corn, soybean on-farm storage in South Dakota

South Dakota corn stocks in all positions on December 1, 2021 totaled 624 million bushels, down slightly from 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Of the total, 420 million bushels are stored on farms, unchanged from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 204 million bushels, are down slightly from last year.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Price Gouging#Wheat#Fertilizer#A Good Year#Storage
kmaland.com

Plans could change with input prices, availability

The soaring cost of crop inputs and availability issues have been on the minds of farmers and others in the ag industry. Fertilizer costs in particular have been a source of frustration. “They kind of have sticker shock right now,” says Joe Koenen, a University of Missouri Extension ag business...
AGRICULTURE
wnax.com

Input Prices and Availability the Buzz at Dakota Farm Show

The impact supply chain disruptions are having on input costs and availability are top of mind with farmers right now and that was true for those attending this year’s Dakota Farm Show. Lennox, South Dakota farmer Dave Poppen says fertilizer prices are at record levels and while higher grain prices will blunt some of the blow, his cost of production will still be much higher in 2022.
LENNOX, SD
High Plains Journal

‘OSU Extension Beef Cattle Manual’ now offered in Spanish

Oklahoma State University Extension’s renowned beef cattle manual is responding to widespread use and popularity by offering its eighth edition in Spanish as well as English. “The manual has become a go-to resource throughout North America in cattle-producing regions,” said Derrell Peel, OSU Extension livestock marketing specialist. The...
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Revolution Farms continues to expand greenhouse operation

Revolution Farms continues to expand greenhouse operation. Michigan is known for many crops, but leafy greens isn’t one of them. Consumers in the Great Lakes region who rely on store-bought produce have traditionally bought lettuce, leafy greens and bagged salads grown in California or Arizona. With a recent expansion...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
High Plains Journal

Approval for merger still pending between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern; voting trust established

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited announced on Dec. 14, 2021, the completion of its acquisition of Kansas City Southern. The deal is still subject to, and contingent upon, approval by the Surface Transportation Board, which is not expected before the fourth quarter of 2022. The shares of KCS transferred in the deal were put into a voting trust, as required by law. If STB approval is not forthcoming, the deal would be unwound and investors and stockholders would get their money back.
KANSAS CITY, KS
High Plains Journal

‘Greenhouse gas guru’ responds to meat critics with science

If you raise cattle, you don’t need to be told that the meat industry has been targeted by some powerful propaganda in recent years. You may have had a nagging feeling that something wasn’t quite right about what you were hearing. You may have seen widely repeated statistics making various claims about livestock production. Maybe you even have family members who have gone vegan or challenged you about why you raise meat. After all, you’re “killing the planet”—aren’t you?
AGRICULTURE
milehighcre.com

Cold Storage Developer Expands in Denver with $19M Acquisition

A single-story cold storage and food distribution facility located at 4475 East 50th Ave in Denver, has sold for $19,093,400 to Karis Cold, a private equity-backed, specialized cold storage developer and investor. Since the onset of COVID, the demand for food-related industrial properties has peaked and continues to be highly sought after by investors and users.
DENVER, CO
CBS DFW

Pipeline Company Threatening To Cut Off Natural Gas Service To 5 Texas Power Plants

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A major pipeline company is threatening to cutoff natural gas to five power plants in Texas, a move that could have a major impact on the state power grid. Several subsidiaries of electricity generation company Vistra Corp., including Dallas-based Luminant Energy, filed a request with the Texas Railroad Commission on January 19 to stop the shutdown. In the complaint the companies said the “threat to terminate service in the middle of winter is illegal and grossly irresponsible and should be prohibited”. The fight centers around money related to the February 2021 winter storms. The pipeline company Energy Transfer LP — which is run by Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren — says Luminant needs to pay $21 million in penalties for oversupplying natural gas during the deadly winter freeze that knocked off gas supplies, contributing to power outages that left many Texans in the dark for days when the state was experiencing unusually frigid temperatures. Luminant says the power plants that would be shut down serve some 400,000 Texas homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Can a tax credit soften overtime blow for New York farms?

New York farmers this month are bracing for a potential change in the state's overtime laws that could lower the hours worked threshold for when a worker qualifies for extra pay. To potentially soften the blow in increased costs, Gov. Kathy Hochul this week proposed a refundable tax credit for...
ALBANY, NY
High Plains Journal

Don’t let drought woes follow you into 2022

With a little extra care, sheep and goat producers can help animals overcome short- and long-term impacts of last year’s drought. Drought was nearly a constant state of being last year, starting in late 2020 and persisting throughout 2021. In fact, 52% of the Western United States experienced extreme or exceptional drought as late as mid-October 2021, according to the Oct. 12, 2021, U.S. Drought Monitor.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy