ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Christina Ricci's husband chose newborn daughter's name while she was in recovery

Quad Cities Onlines
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Christina Ricci on Her Yellowjackets Character’s “Incredibly Untrustworthy” Nature

Since Yellowjackets premiered in November 2021, audiences have become obsessed with the Showtime series’ winning combination of ‘90s teen stars, cannibalism, and the traumas that come on the cusp of womanhood. The survival drama has become the most buzzed-about series on the internet since Euphoria, with ravenous viewers chatting nonstop about the thriller’s key questions: How did the girls really survive in the woods? Who is Adam? And is Jackie alive?
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Christina Ricci and Mena Suvari to Star in the Cyberpunk Movie THE DRESDEN SUN

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles) and Mena Suvari (American Beauty, Six Feet Under) are set to star alongside Steven Ogg and Samantha Win in the upcoming cyberpunk film The Dresden Sun, which comes from writer and director Michael Ryan. The movie centers on a heist that “goes south...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Christina Ricci
Quad Cities Onlines

Bradley Cooper 'couldn't deliver' on one of his daughter's Christmas gifts

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday the A Star Is Born actor revealed that his four-year-old, whom he shares with ex-partner Irina Shayk, requested a toy inspired by the proton pack used in the Ghostbusters films from Santa Claus last year. However, Bradley admitted that Lea wasn't exactly impressed with the gift.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

What Were Yellowjackets' Christina Ricci And Juliette Lewis Really Wearing In The '90s?

So you think the Euphoria gang are TV’s most terrible teens? Well, the Yellowjackets are intent on making the antics of East Highland look like a CBeebies plot. Sky Atlantic’s ridiculously entertaining show, which has its season one finale this week, follows the cannibalistic escapades of girls’ high-school soccer team, the eponymous Yellowjackets. On their way to a tournament, their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness – where they are stranded for 19 months (to be fair, it took a lot less for me to flip out as a terrible teen). Lost meets Lord of the Flies meets The Craft meets Shipwrecked, how more people haven’t already binged the lot with the veracity of a hungry adolescent, is beyond me.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ellen Degeneres Show#Yellowjackets
CinemaBlend

Amid Real Housewives Controversy, Mary Crosby's Estranged Parents Break Silence With Some Wild Claims

Mary Cosby has headlined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for two seasons now. But she might not be asked back for a third after skipping the latest reunion taping. According to franchise EP and reunion host Andy Cohen, her absence was due to her not feeling the “gratitude” amidst the racial controversy and fan backlash surrounding her. In the latest turn of events, though, it's Cosby's estranged parents that have broken their silence with some pretty wild claims regarding their reality star offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Expecting First Child

The 90 Day Fiancé family is growing by another adorable member! Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu were excited Sunday to announce that she and her husband are expecting their first child together, a little boy, after first meeting and falling in love in an online beekeeping enthusiast group. Campisi...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy