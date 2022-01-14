ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Man falls while attempting to break into Hanford business, police say

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g414n_0dlt34dX00

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was caught on camera Sunday attempting to break into a Hanford business, eventually falling to the floor below, police said.

Police said they were called to the Best Buy Market Sunday morning around 4:00 a.m. on reports of an alarm. When officers arrived at the store they checked the area and said everything appeared locked.

Investigators said a representative from the business was unable to respond, so as they were unable to gain access to the interior of the store, officers left the scene.

Photo of Corey Fish provided by the Hanford Police Department

Two hours later, employees arrived to work and located Corey Fish, 39, inside the business. Officers arrived on the scene and found Fish behind the store, where he was arrested.

Officers said they reviewed video surveillance from the store and determined Fish entered the store through the roof. As he was entering through the roof, police said he fell off of stacked merchandise in the warehouse area of the business.

Investigators say Fish was not seriously injured during his fall and he was booked in the Kings County Jail on charges of burglary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Smoke shop robbed at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are on the loose after they robbed Fresno’s Zaza Smoke Shop and allegedly fired shots while making their escape Wednesday morning, according to Fresno police officers. Officers say two men walked into the smoke shop near Shields and Brawley avenue around 9:30 a.m. and demanded cash from the owner […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Retail thieves found with $72K worth of stolen items following high-speed chase

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A crew of retail thieves was arrested after stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store and leading officers on a high-speed chase in Southern California, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, officials say four suspects stole an estimated $72,000 in merchandise from a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanford, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hanford, CA
YourCentralValley.com

4 arrested in Kern County for alleged smash-and-grab at Studio City Lululemon, $72K in items recovered: CHP

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Four people were arrested in the Fort Tejon area and about $72,000 in stolen merchandise recovered after a smash-and-grab at a Lululemon store in Studio City, authorities said Wednesday. The burglary was reported a day earlier in the 12100 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#Ksee Kgpe
YourCentralValley.com

Woman killed, juvenile injured in two separate vehicle versus pedestrians collisions in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Atwater are investigating two separate vehicle versus pedestrian collisions that left a woman dead and a juvenile injured. Police said the first accident happened at 3:00 p.m. near Buhach Road and East Juniper Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile that had been struck by a black Honda […]
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Body of Missy Hernandez found, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The body of Missy Hernandez has been recovered, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies announced Tuesday. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Dive Team recovered the body of Hernandez from the bottom of the California Aqueduct on Sunday, deputies said. She had been missing for 40 days. On Thursday, investigators announced that Ramon Jimenez, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Suspect found with $185K of stolen merchandise, including items from Louis Vuitton takeover robbery

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a suspect was found over the weekend with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise, including items grabbed during the brazen takeover robbery of a Louis Vuitton store in the Bay Area last year. On Sunday, Jan. 16, officers from the California Highway Patrol’s organized retail […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting investigation underway in Orange Cove

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway following a shooting in Orange Cove on Monday night. The Orange Cove Police Department says the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. near 10th and C streets. Authorities have confirmed that one person was hit by gunfire at least one time. The extent of their injuries is […]
ORANGE COVE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire damages multiple units at Fresno storage facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire at a storage facility in Fresno on Monday night. Around 6:30 p.m., crews from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to a storage building near Cherry and Broadway after someone spotted an orange glow coming from the back of the business When firefighters arrived, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy