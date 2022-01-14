Man falls while attempting to break into Hanford business, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was caught on camera Sunday attempting to break into a Hanford business, eventually falling to the floor below, police said.

Police said they were called to the Best Buy Market Sunday morning around 4:00 a.m. on reports of an alarm. When officers arrived at the store they checked the area and said everything appeared locked.

Investigators said a representative from the business was unable to respond, so as they were unable to gain access to the interior of the store, officers left the scene.

Photo of Corey Fish provided by the Hanford Police Department

Two hours later, employees arrived to work and located Corey Fish, 39, inside the business. Officers arrived on the scene and found Fish behind the store, where he was arrested.

Officers said they reviewed video surveillance from the store and determined Fish entered the store through the roof. As he was entering through the roof, police said he fell off of stacked merchandise in the warehouse area of the business.

Investigators say Fish was not seriously injured during his fall and he was booked in the Kings County Jail on charges of burglary.

