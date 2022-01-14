ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the Pittsburgh Pirates… interesting?

By Andrés Chávez
beyondtheboxscore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like the Pittsburgh Pirates have been in a rebuilding phase for the last decade. Since finishing with a rock-solid 98-64 in 2015, all they have done is lose. The best they’ve done is an 82-78 finish in 2017. Every time they have an established star nearing free agency, they...

www.beyondtheboxscore.com

