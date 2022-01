Almost as rapidly as they climbed, suburban seven-day COVID-19 case positivity rates are falling. The combined seven-day case positivity rate for suburban Cook County along with DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties is currently at 11.2%, its lowest point in nearly a month. It peaked at 17.7% Jan. 7 and has declined every day since, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO