Florence, AZ

Why is President Trump holding a rally in Florence Saturday?

 6 days ago

Former President Donald Trump will be in...

MSNBC

Trump ramps up rally schedule

As the midterms near, former President Trump is rallying supporters in Arizona on Saturday and in Texas later this month. Meantime, Rep. John Katko announces he won’t run for reelection, joining an exodus of GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and Susan Del Percio discuss.Jan. 15, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Trump set for first rally of 2022

Former President Trump is gearing up for his first rally of 2022 in Arizona. He’ll be sharing the spotlight with some of his fellow supporters of the “Stop The Steal” conspiracy theory including Kari Lake, who is running for Governor of Arizona and Secretary of State candidate, Mark Finchem.Jan. 15, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
