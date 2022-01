January is here, and it's bringing more than just a new year. There's a lot of exciting content to look forward to in 2022, and one of the first highly-anticipated projects on the list is Peacemaker. The show debuts on HBO Max next week, and it's already a hit with critics. In honor of the upcoming John Cena-led series, two new featurettes were released on YouTube by DC. One reveals "The Story So Far" and catches fans up on the events of The Suicide Squad and the other is a "Harcourt Teaser," showing a closer look at the character played by Jennifer Holland.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO