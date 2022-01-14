Creamy soup for a cold day

Posted by Emily Bites in All Recipes, Comfort Food, Italian, Main Dishes. This Creamy Tuscan Chicken is an easy, flavorful dinner recipe that comes together in one pan and pairs with a host of side dishes! The perfectly seasoned chicken breasts are cooked to golden brown and covered in a rich, creamy garlic parmesan sauce full of sweet and tangy sun-dried tomatoes and fresh wilted spinach. I lightened up this recipe be reducing the amount of oil and using fat free half-and-half instead of heavy cream. This makes for a perfectly creamy sauce that tastes just as decadent with far less calories! Each serving of this Creamy Tuscan Chicken is just 378 calories or between 5-8 WW PersonalPoints (depending on your ZeroPoint foods). To view your WW PersonalPoints for this recipe and track it in the WW app or site, click here!

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO