Law Enforcement

Police Incidents

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 6 days ago

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Theft: At 12:35 p.m., Maggie Wiederhold reported that a package was delivered at her residence. After the package was delivered, an unknown person stole...

butlerradio.com

Police Identify Shooter In Clearview Mall Incident

One person is in custody and facing multiple charges following a shooting last night at the Clearview Mall. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the parking lot near the Rural King. State police say 24-year-old Carlos Gonzalez Carril of Butler is accused of shooting three people—19-year-old Damian Blystone, 21-year-old Ryan...
BUTLER, PA
WBRE

State police: Man charged with terroristic threats for road rage incident

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man with terroristic threats after they say he threatened an off-duty officer with a pistol during a road rage incident. According to the Pennyslnvia State Police (PSP), an off-duty officer, Trooper Michael Lohman, was driving on Keystone Industrial Park Drive Thursday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. when he […]
DUNMORE, PA
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged theft incident on Monday. An RPD report said at about 10:20 a.m. the 34-year old was contacted and arrested after the investigation of over $1,000 worth of goods from a store on Northwest Aviation Drive. The suspect was charged with first-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $51,250.
ROSEBURG, OR
State
Washington State
wkok.com

Sunbury Police to Hold News Conference on Recent Incidents

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Police Department will hold a news conference this afternoon to address a recent shooting and other incidents that have occurred in the city recently. Chief Brad Hare says the news conference will take place at 4 p.m. at the police building on Arch Street. Watch...
SUNBURY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Disorderly Conduct, Harassment Incidents

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) Around 8:16 a.m. on January 8, DuBois-based State Police responded to a report of a domestic incident outside of a residence along North 4th Street in Reynoldsville Borough.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTOV 9

Police respond to shots fired incident in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Several Belmont County crews reported to a shots’ fired incident off of County Road 4 and McGregor Hill Road. According to law enforcement, the male suspect was making suicidal threats on social media on Wednesday and was firing a gun at a couple in a vehicle on Thursday.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Reading Eagle

State police are investigating incident at Mohnton borough hall

State police are investigating an incident at Mohnton borough hall that is impacting borough officials’ ability to operate. According to a public information release from state police, various items and systems were tampered with at the borough hall, located at 21 N. O’Neil St. The tampering “has impeded...
MOHNTON, PA
MyChesCo

PA State Police Searching for Suspects Involved in a Fleeing and Eluding Incident

PROSPECT PARKE, PA — Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a suspect in connection to a Fleeing and Eluding incident that occurred in Delaware County. Pennsylvania State Police Media Barracks report initiating a traffic stop on December 27, 2021, at 11:13 AM in Prospect Park Borough, Delaware County, on the pictured 2004-2005 silver Mitsubishi Galant bearing Pennsylvania registration KSR1574, which was determined to be a stolen license plate.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Prince George County Police Incident & Arrest Report

ON 12/26/2021, OFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE 11000 BLK OF BARKWOOD DRIVE FOR A CITIZEN OBTAINED SUMMONS FOR SERVICE REGARDING VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER FOR CUSTODY. ON 12/23/2021, POLICE RESPONDED TO 100 BLK OF THRUSH STREET TO SERVE CITIZEN OBTAINED WARRANTS FOR DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY, CURSE AND ABUSE, AND INTERFERENCE WITH THE PROPERTY RIGHTS OF ANOTHER. KNOWN OFFENDER IDENTIFIED AND WARRANTS WERE SERVED.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
FingerLakes1.com

Missouri man arrested by Seneca Falls police after incident at town residence

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11:23 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kyle W. Taylor, age 23, of Richland, Missouri. The arrest stems from a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in the Town of Seneca Falls. During the dispute, Taylor subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact and broke a door frame to regain entry into the residence. Taylor was charged with one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation, and one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor. Taylor was processed and transported to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center to await arraignment.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Middletown Press

Hamden police: Meriden teen charged in gunfire incident

HAMDEN — A 14-year-old from Meriden was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with a gunfire incident in May, according to Hamden police. Officers responded to Woodin Street and Pine Rock Avenue around 4:30 p.m. May 27, 2021, for a report of shots fired, finding two vehicles had collided at the intersection, Detective Sean Dolan said in an email.
HAMDEN, CT

