I’ll never understand why some people believe that it’s okay to steal other people’s personal property. Last Friday, while stopping by Uptown Nutrition, off of Kemp, for a quick drink, Tom Horn’s bike was stolen. This was devastating news for him. Not only is Tom an avid cyclist, but he uses his bicycle as his primary mode of transportation to get around town, and to his job at All American Super Car Wash.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO