An American Werewolf in Paris Howls for Three 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Media Books 1/21 From Turbine Media Group!

Seems to me that it has gotten to the point where Quebec director Denis Villeneuve can do no wrong. No matter what the challenge is he takes on in regards to making a film. He has built a fine career in short order. Making strong film after strong film. It has only been up since 2009-2010 when he released films Polytechique and Oscar-nominated Incendies pretty much back to back. With the success of those two films, Hollywood came a calling. After that came Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049. With each subsequent film he makes they seem to get bigger in budget and scale. Not one to shy away from a challenge he took on revisiting the beloved sci-fi film Blade Runner and now he has taken on Dune.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO