An American Werewolf in Paris Howls for Three 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Media Books 1/21 From Turbine Media Group!

Frank Darabont's Oscar-nominated adaptation of Stephen King's serialized novel The Green Mile will serve out the remainder of its home video days on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray After already hitting a home run with their release of The Shawshank Redemption on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Warner Bros. returns to their catalog to deliver the equally beloved The Green Mile. Nominated for four Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Sound, The Green Mile is the film even Stephen King calls the "most faithful" adaptation of his writing. Hell, when it hit theaters it made the 18-year-old me weep like I just saw The Land Before Time for the first time. Depending on how much you love this film, you have a few different options. A standard release, a Best Buy Exclusive SteelBook, and if you feel like importing it, a Zavvi Exclusive Deluxe SteelBook.
Comments / 0