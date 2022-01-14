ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An American Werewolf in Paris Howls for Three 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Media Books 1/21 From Turbine Media Group!

By Matthew Hartman
High-Def Digest
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe not as good but still lots of fun 1997 werewolf flick takes a bite out of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray thanks to Turbine Media Group. When it comes to getting great genre movies on Blu-ray and/or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray - Turbine Media Group has been doing a bang-up job....

www.highdefdigest.com

