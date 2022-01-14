ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald McDonald House denies ‘evicting’ family of child with leukaemia because they refused Covid vaccine

By Io Dodds
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

A charity for sick children backed by McDonald’s has denied claims that it is evicting a four-year-old boy with leukaemia because his parents refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Families staying at Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Vancouver , Canada , were told on Monday that they must get at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine before the end of the month in order to stay.

The facility is one of about 375 Ronald McDonald Houses across the world that give free accommodation to sick children and their families who must travel far from their homes to get specialist medical care.

Austin Furgason, a Canadian electrician and father of two who is staying at charity’s British Columbia chapter in Vancouver while his four-year-old son Jack is treated for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, accused the charity of threatening him, his wife and Jack with "eviction" due to their beliefs.

But a spokesperson for RMH BC told The Independent that it would find alternative accommodation for the Fergasons and any other unvaccinated residents, claiming: "No family will ever be evicted from our House."

Mr Fergason did not respond to a request for comment.

The dispute is one of many confrontations taking place across the world as medical providers and other institutions trying to boost vaccination rates and keep their service users safe run into staunch opposition from anti-vaxxers.

In a letter to residents given by Mr Furgason to the Canadian news website True North , RMH BC’s senior director of family services Leslie Louie said that all residents, workers, and visitors over five years old must be at least partially vaccinated by 31 January.

A spokesperson said the policy was based on a recommendation by local public health officials and intended to "protect the vulnerable population of sick children we serve in congregate settings and limit the spread of Covid-19 and its variants." Children who cannot be vaccinated due to medical treatments are exempt.

Mr Fergason, a conservative Christian who regularly criticises Covid vaccines, face masks, and other safety measures on his Facebook page alongside posts opposing abortion and transgender rights, uploaded a video on Tuesday that showed him confronting an RMH BC manager about the policy.

"This is an abomination," he said. "This is not Canada. This is an absolute disgrace to our country. To be saying that your sick kid with leukaemia, he’s not welcome here anymore? I thought we were a country that stood against segregation."

He claimed that his family were "not anti-vaxxers" because Jack has been vaccinated against other diseases, but argued that Covid vaccines do not reduce transmission. "Don’t think you guys are just going to get away with this," he concluded. "We’re going to fight this and expose it to people, because this is a great evil that has been done today."

He told True North: “My wife Lindsey was crying on the bed. I told her, I’m going to go ask the manager about this because this isn’t even real... I felt like God was in my heart telling me, you have to address this as a man, you have to expose this for what it is."

RMH BC said: "Ronald McDonald House will support any family in need of alternate accommodation if needed after the grace period... our team has been in contact with the family in regards to this specific situation, and we are supporting arrangements for alternate accommodations."

"We appreciate that this policy will impact those who have made a decision not to vaccinate; however, we must continue to prioritize the health, safety, and welfare of the vulnerable populations that we serve."

Comments / 1099

Kimberly Jago
6d ago

The RMD house is specifically for children and their families. They know these kids have illnesses and immune systems that may make it dangerous to get vaccinated. They're not going to 'evict you'. They offered other options. Besides, you're staying for free... And you're still complaining

Reply(128)
505
Branman
5d ago

Its not like the house is providing medical support to the family. If they do not like the reasonable rules they are free tonstay somewhere else? Many kids in there is weak immune systems and we have to do all we can to protect them. One persons beliefs can not overule the safety of others. Its proven a vaccinated person sheds 1/4 of the viral load and unvaxed ppl

Reply(38)
279
rhonda aubrey
5d ago

I'm sorry, but in God's name is wrong with people? This virus is real, people are dying of all ages, and races. Why do you feel that you have the right where others are also staying and not be well to behave in such a way. He have a right of choice, don't use public facilities.

Reply(45)
211
The Independent

Anti-vax leader urges people to drink their urine instead of get vaccine in latest wild conspiracy

Some Anti-vaxxers will do anything to avoid taking the coronavirus vaccine, including, reportedly, drinking their own urine. The Daily Beast reports that a prominent figure in the anti-Covid-19 community, Christopher Key – who calls himself the "Vaccine Police" – is now telling his followers to drink their own urine in order to cure themselves of Covid-19. As the highly transmissible Omicron variant tears through the country, it has largely been the unvaccinated who have become serious ill and who are filling hospital beds and dying on ventilators. For the vaccinated, a bout with Omicron, while unpleasant, is often mild...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Distractify

Why Are People Boycotting McDonald's? Anti-Vaxxers Are Opposing the Fast Food Chain

As COVID-19 sees a resurgence in the U.S., McDonald's finds itself at the center of vaccine controversy. People have taken to Twitter to express their intent to boycott the popular fast-food chain over recent vaccine mandates. But while supporters of the boycott claim that they're being discriminated against, there's far more to the story. Anti-vaxxers are protesting mandates from the Ronald McDonald House, not necessarily the restaurant itself.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Judge halts father's visitation rights with child for his refusal of COVID-19 vaccine

Montreal — A Canadian father, unvaccinated against COVID-19 and "opposed to health measures," lost the right to visit his 12-year-old child after a Quebec judge ruled his visits would not be in the child's "best interest." The decision, initially reported by Quebec newspaper Le Devoir and consulted by AFP, was rendered on December 23 and suspends the father's visitation rights until February, unless he decides to get vaccinated.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

