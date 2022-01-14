‘Archive 81’ Review: Netflix’s Creepy Series Finds Its Scares By Restoring Memories Of The Past

There are way too many streaming services for anyone to keep up with all of them. Meanwhile, all of those services are now competing for your time and money, and in order to do so, they have to make worthwhile original content. But good ideas do not just grow on trees. That’s why Amazon spent $250 million on the TV rights for The Lord of the Rings. Of course, there are only a few properties as valuable as Tolkein’s beloved books. As such, TV networks and streaming services have had to turn elsewhere for content, such as podcasts. Podcasts have actually already inspired more than a few hit shows in recent years. The latest is called Archive 81, and it just hit Netflix last week.

