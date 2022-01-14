ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Archive 81’ Review: Netflix’s Creepy Series Finds Its Scares By Restoring Memories Of The Past

By R. Colin Tait
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo paraphrase 20th Century French theorist Roland Barthes, the moment we take a picture of something, it is already dead. Similarly, early cinema writer (and fellow Frenchman) Andre Bazin, thought that new technology evoked what he called the “mummy complex” — humankind’s urge to look to its past, to preserve these...

BGR.com

Netflix’s creepy new sci-fi series rocketed to #1 on the charts

There are way too many streaming services for anyone to keep up with all of them. Meanwhile, all of those services are now competing for your time and money, and in order to do so, they have to make worthwhile original content. But good ideas do not just grow on trees. That’s why Amazon spent $250 million on the TV rights for The Lord of the Rings. Of course, there are only a few properties as valuable as Tolkein’s beloved books. As such, TV networks and streaming services have had to turn elsewhere for content, such as podcasts. Podcasts have actually already inspired more than a few hit shows in recent years. The latest is called Archive 81, and it just hit Netflix last week.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Moon Knight: Marvel fans stunned by Oscar Isaac’s ‘simply terrible’ British accent in first trailer for series

The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming series Moon Knight has dropped – but fans are expressing scepticism about star Oscar Isaac’s British accent.Isaac plays Marc Spector in the series, a man with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.Ethan Hawke co-stars as cult leader Arthur Harrow. Moon Knight will debut on Disney Plus on 30 March.Viewers shared their reactions to the trailer on social media, with many commenting on Isaac’s unconventional English dialect.“Oscar Isaac‘s British accent is simply terrible, that s*** hurt my ears,” wrote one person.“My mind is split between appreciating how...
MOVIES
TVLine

Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Suits Up in New Marvel Series on Disney+

Good gods, y’all! During the NFL Super Wild Card game on Monday, Disney+ released the first official trailer for Moon Knight, giving us an extended look at Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Marvel’s newest streaming savior. The latest addition to the MCU — which premieres Wednesday, March 30 — is described as a “complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.” In addition to Isaac, Moon Knight‘s six-episode first season also stars May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke. Of...
NFL
Vanessa Kirby On ‘Italian Studies,’ Memory Plays & Ridley Scott [Interview]

In “Italian Studies,” Vanessa Kirby gets lost in New York. This shimmering wisp of a drama — in theaters and on VOD this Friday — offers a breezy pre-pandemic portrait of the city, following an author who wanders its crowded sidewalks and falls in with its young minds after inexplicably losing her memory. As hazily directed and ever so slightly written by Adam Leon (“Gimme the Loot,” “Tramps”), “Italian Studies” is less about solving the mystery of Alina’s sudden amnesia than asking how her surroundings might fill the wiped-clean slate of her identity in with vivid details (read our review here).
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another fresh batch of streaming recommendations from us to see you through those cold January evenings in front of the TV. Settle in for a movie night with Eternals, one of the most recent Marvel movie releases. If you missed it on the big screen back in November, it's now available to stream at no extra cost on Disney Plus. There's also Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread on Netflix in the US and Oscar-winning drama The Father on Prime Video in the UK.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series

With the spirit of the big baddy inside of him turning him into the nighttime vigilante known as Moon Knight, Marc is now ready to get busy as Disney's official description describes "The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt."
TV SERIES
‘Justified: City Primeval’: Timothy Olyphant Officially Set To Star In A Revival Of The Acclaimed FX Series

Remember a year ago when it was revealed that Timothy Olyphant might just return for a spinoff from the “Justified” FX series? At the time, it seemed as if this was going to be a new series that just so happened to feature a small role for Olyphant’s U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Well, apparently, that’s not the case at all. The new series is actually a full-blown “Justified” revival. Because you know, why come up with new series when you can just revive old ones?
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson to Season 2 Cast

The White Lotus season two is coming into sharper focus. Mike White’s HBO dark comedy has enlisted F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson as series regulars for its sophomore season. They join the previously announced castmembers Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in season two, which will leave Hawaii behind and be set at a different White Lotus hotel property. Sources say season two will be set in Italy, though HBO has declined comment on the setting. Abraham, whose massive list of credits includes Apple’s Mythic Quest, Showtime’s Homeland and features The Grand Budapest Hotel and Amadeus, will play...
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Archive 81' Is a Hauntingly Addictive Netflix Series With an Equally-Tantalizing Ending

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Archive 81 on Netflix. In less than a week since its release date, Archive 81 has already topped Netflix's Top 10 list in the U.S. Adapted from a podcast series, the show is a sensory horror experience that uses sight and sound to deliver some solid scares. With an eight-episode first season, you can blast through it over a long weekend. If you finished already, that ending though!
TV SERIES
Deadline

Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance. Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

4 Reasons Netflix's Horror Series Archive 81 Should Be Your Next Binge

Though the pandemic era we currently live in has created the kind of real-life horrors that overshadow anything within fictional worlds, it’s as good a time as any to hunker down and get lost in those worlds all the same. Even when they’re as haunting and nightmarish as Netflix’s new genre-crossing series Archive 81. No, wait, especially when they’re as haunting and nightmarish as this eight-episode frightfest from showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys) and executive producer James Wan (Malignant).
Comments / 0

