In Brief This Week: BGI, Gencove, Cepheid, Biocartis, Biognosys, Co-Diagnostics, More

NEW YORK – Cue Health said this week that it will develop an Omicron genotyping test for COVID-19. The test, which will be for professional use at the point of care, is being developed as part of the company's ongoing work with the US Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the San Diego-based firm said, adding it received additional funding from BARDA for the initiative. Cue Health did not disclose the amount of the funding but said it will go toward accelerating the development, validation, and regulatory authorization of a single-plex assay created solely to detect the Omicron variant in nasal samples. The test will be compatible with the Cue Health Monitoring System and the Cue Health mobile app. In March, the firm received the first US Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization for a molecular, at-home COVID-19 test for use without a doctor's prescription.

