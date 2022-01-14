ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Brief This Week: BGI, Gencove, Cepheid, Biocartis, Biognosys, Co-Diagnostics, More

NEW YORK – BGI Americas and Gencove said this week that they have extended their agreement to jointly offer low-pass whole-genome sequencing and analysis services. Their partnership, initiated more than three years ago, combines BGI's sequencing services using its DNBSeq sequencing technology with Gencove's data analysis platform. BGI Americas is the...

Sema4 to Embrace Co-CEO Model After $623M Acquisition of GeneDx

CHICAGO – A notable feature of Sema4's planned $623 million acquisition of GeneDx from Opko Health is the decision to split the CEO role into two parts. Sema4 founder and CEO Eric Schadt will focus on growing the information side of the Stamford, Connecticut-based genomic and clinical data intelligence platform firm's business, particularly with health systems and biopharmaceutical companies. Current GeneDx CEO Katherine Stueland will run the diagnostics side of the combined company, attempting to push it to what she called "operational excellence" in that arena.
Centogene Strikes Rare Disease Target Discovery Deal With Insilico Medicine

NEW YORK — Centogene has partnered with Insilico Medicine to discover novel drug targets for Niemann-Pick disease type C, a rare genetic lysosomal storage disorder, the companies said on Thursday. NPC is caused by mutations in two genes, NPC1 and NPC2, that affect the body's ability to transport lipids...
Akoya Keeping Eye on the Clinic Amidst New Product Launches and Collaborations

NEW YORK — With a series of new collaborations and product launches, Akoya Biosciences is continuing its push toward clinical trials and, ultimately, clinical markets. In recent months, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based spatial omics firm has inked collaborations to add RNA analysis as well as AI-based data analysis capabilities and has launched a new platform called the PhenoCycler-Fusion that aims to combine the high-multiplexing of the company's PhenoCycler platform (formerly called CODEX) with the throughput of its PhenoImager (formerly called Phenoptics) system.
Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Massachusetts COVID-19 Testing Firm

NEW YORK – Ginkgo Bioworks said on Wednesday that it has acquired Project Beacon COVID-19, a Boston-based coronavirus testing organization. Under the terms of the deal, Ginkgo acquired Project Beacon's assets and will assume responsibility for the firm's ongoing operations, providing COVID-19 monitoring tools to communities in Massachusetts and other areas. Concentric by Ginkgo, the synthetic biology firm's COVID-19 testing division, will integrate Project Beacon's partner and customer relationships, digital platform, and several key personnel into its broader efforts.
Thermo Fisher, Oncocyte Ink Development, Comarketing Deal for Cancer IVDs

NEW YORK – Cancer diagnostics firm Oncocyte said Tuesday that it has entered into a collaboration and comarketing agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific for two cancer in vitro diagnostic tests. Under the deal, the companies will work to clinically validate Thermo Fisher's existing Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and to...
Mainz Biomed Taps DCN Dx to Aid European Study of Enhanced ColoAlert Assay

NEW YORK – German cancer genetics firm Mainz Biomed said Wednesday that it has contracted with diagnostics developer DCN Dx to advance Mainz's ColoAlert assay, an early detection test for colorectal cancers that combines fecal immunochemical testing and DNA analysis. Under the agreement, Emily Friedland, VP of clinical research...
Rewind: Roche returns to phase 2 after seeing post hoc signal in failed pivotal Huntington's trial

Ionis Pharmaceuticals-partnered tominersen looked to be down and out when Roche revealed the extent of its phase 3 failure in patients with Huntington's disease last year. But an encouraging signal in the wreckage of the clinical trial has offered a reprieve—and persuaded Roche to wind back to phase 2 to see whether the sign of efficacy holds up to rigorous study.
Nightingale Health to Acquire Genetic Testing Firm Negen

NEW YORK ─ Nightingale Health of Finland on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Finnish genetic testing and analysis company Negen for an undisclosed amount. Helsinki-based Nightingale said that the acquisition, expected to close this month, will allow it to combine its metabolite-based blood test with genomic data to improve early disease risk detection.
23andMe Gets $50M Payment as GSK Extends Companies' Drug Discovery Alliance

NEW YORK — 23andMe said on Tuesday that it will receive a $50 million payment from GlaxoSmithKline after the British pharmaceutical giant opted to extend their drug target-discovery collaboration for an additional year. In 2018, the companies partnered to use 23andMe's extensive genotype-phenotype database and base of customers willing...
Canary Molecular POC SARS-CoV-2 Test Nabs CE Mark

NEW YORK – Molecular diagnostic company Canary Global announced on Tuesday that it received CE marking last week for its DigiGene COVID-19 Rapid Molecular Test Kit. The self-collected saliva test uses biosensors to return positive results in approximately five minutes and negative results in less than 20 minutes, the company said in a statement. The kit can process four test samples simultaneously and is intended for use in point-of-care settings.
Seegene Multiplex COVID-19/Flu/RSV Test Receives Health Canada Approval

NEW YORK – South Korean molecular diagnostic company Seegene announced on Monday that its Allplex SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay has received approval under Health Canada's Interim Order. The multiplex real-time PCR test enables simultaneous amplification and differentiation of respiratory symptoms, distinguishing between SARS-CoV-2, influenza A/B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Seegene said...
Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
In Brief This Week: Cue Health, Qiagen, Co-Diagnostics, Vela Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher, HTG, More

NEW YORK – Cue Health said this week that it will develop an Omicron genotyping test for COVID-19. The test, which will be for professional use at the point of care, is being developed as part of the company's ongoing work with the US Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the San Diego-based firm said, adding it received additional funding from BARDA for the initiative. Cue Health did not disclose the amount of the funding but said it will go toward accelerating the development, validation, and regulatory authorization of a single-plex assay created solely to detect the Omicron variant in nasal samples. The test will be compatible with the Cue Health Monitoring System and the Cue Health mobile app. In March, the firm received the first US Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization for a molecular, at-home COVID-19 test for use without a doctor's prescription.
