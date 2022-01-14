ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Civil Liberties Alliance is Hiring

By Josh Blackman
Reason.com
Reason.com
 6 days ago
I am happy to pass on this announcement from the New Civil Liberties Alliance. The organization is looking for two legal positions. First, NCLA is looking for a Senior Litigation Counsel, with at least eight years of experience. Second, NCLA is looking for a litigation counsel with four or more years...

