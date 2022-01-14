New Civil Liberties Alliance is Hiring

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed the lives of more than 820,000 Americans from February 2020 to the end of December, 2021. As the virus and its mutations have spread, health care officials have recommended a series of steps, from social distancing to mask-wearing in enclosed spaces, as a means of arresting the spread of the disease. The available arsenal to combat the virus was expanded in late 2020 when three vaccines proven effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19 were approved for use in the United States for adults. In 2021, vaccines for youth as young as 5 have become available, and vaccine booster shots have been approved. The efficacy of the vaccines and boosters is well-demonstrated – according to data published in January of 2022 by the Centers for Disease Control, as of October 2021, unvaccinated people had 20 times the risk of dying from COVID-19, and had ten times the risk of testing positive for COVID-19, when compared to individuals who were vaccinated and had a booster shot. No comparable data is available to demonstrate the degree or duration of COVID-19 resistance by individuals who have contracted COVID-19 and recovered from it.

