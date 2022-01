The technique of retrieving passwords from encrypted data stored in or communicated by a computer system is known as password cracking. The ubiquity of social media sites and online file-sharing has meant it is essential for users to have different passwords for different websites to ensure their safety online. However, keeping track of several different passwords is difficult for some users and often results in passwords being forgotten or misremembered. In this event, password cracking tools can be used to recover lost passwords.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO