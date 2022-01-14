ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here's Why Buying Brown and Brown (BRO) Stock Seems Prudent

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Brown and Brown ’s BRO solid segmental performance, sturdy financial position and effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it a good investment choice.
This insurance broker has a solid track of beating earnings estimates in the last eight years. Its net earnings per share witnessed a five-year CAGR of 14%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Brown and Brown currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In a year’s time, the stock has rallied 49.9%, outperforming the industry ’s increase of 21.4%, the Finance sector’s rise of 21.2% and the S&P 500’s rally of 25.3%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlhG9_0dlscnEC00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at 2.27, up 5.1% on about 8% higher revenues of $3.3 billion.

Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved north by a cent in the past seven days, reflecting analyst optimism.

Business Tailwinds

Increasing commissions and fees across its segments continue to drive the top line for Brown and Brown. Revenues witnessed a 10-year CAGR of 10% and exceeded the peer average and the S&P 500. Improving new business, solid retention and continued rate increases for most lines of coverage should help retain the growth momentum.
Brown & Brown has an impressive inorganic story, acquiring more than 500 insurance intermediary operations in more than two decades. Strategic acquisitions helped it strengthen its compelling products and service portfolio while expanding its global reach.
Strategic investments to drive organic growth, improve efficiency and margin bode well for BRO.

Strong Capital Position

Brown and Brown maintains a solid balance sheet with sufficient liquidity and low leverage. Banking on its stable cash flow, BRO has raised dividends for the last 28 years at a five-year CAGR of 8.7% besides engaging in share buybacks. Free cash flow witnessed a 10-year CAGR of 9%.
Brown and Brown boasts a five-year total shareholder return of 205%, much above its peer group and the S&P 500.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the same space can look at Marsh & McLennan Companies MMC , Ryan Specialty Group RYAN and Willis Towers Watson plc WTW , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marsh & McLennan’s 2022 earnings stands at $6.74, indicating an increase of 9.5% year over year. The consensus estimate has moved up by a cent in the past seven days. The expected long-term earnings growth is 12.9%, better than the industry average of 12.6%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ryan Specialty’s 2022 earnings stands at $1.22, implying an increase of 13.6% year over year. The consensus estimate has moved up by a cent in the past seven days. Ryan Specialty delivered an earnings surprise of 41.18% in the last reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Willis Towers Watson’s 2022 earnings stands at $13.88, suggesting a 5.9% year-over-year increase. Willis Towers Watson delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.27%.
Shares of Marsh & McLennan, Ryan Specialty and Willis Towers Watson have gained 46.4%, 33.6% and 12.5% in a year’s time.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (RYAN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

3 Large-Cap Value Funds That You Should Definitely Buy

Large-cap funds are better choices than small or mid-cap funds for risk-averse investors. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks, with a long-term performance history and more stability compared to mid or small caps. Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are generally considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies might be affected by a global downturn.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Here's Why You Should Retain Change Healthcare (CHNG) Stock

Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG is well-poised for growth backed by strength in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) initiatives and a robust payment accuracy business. However, stiff competition remains a concern. Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 16.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 55.1%...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Entrepreneur

How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Finance Using the Zacks ESP Screener

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Infrastructure#Cagr#Finance#Brown Brown#Bro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Hold on to ManpowerGroup (MAN) Stock

MAN - Free Report) shares have appreciated 12% over the past year. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 94.3% in 2021 and 20.2% in 2022, year over year. ManpowerGroup Inc. price | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote. Factors That Auger Well. The recent acquisition of ettain group has expanded ManpowerGroup’s...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Are These Finance Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Fast-paced Momentum Stock Alcoa (AA) Is Still Trading at a Bargain

Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy