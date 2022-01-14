ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna hints Julia Fox will star in her biopic after Kanye West dinner

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago
Madonna and Julia Fox seemed to be closer than ever after grabbing dinner on Wednesday. madonna/Instagram

Madonna teased that Julia Fox may be the leading lady in her biopic after grabbing dinner with the actress and her new beau, Kanye West.

“Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up…………………😎🎥🎬,” the Queen of Pop, 63, captioned a series of photos with Fox, 31, West, 44, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown on Instagram Thursday.

Fox also posted a picture from their shoot and captioned it, “MOTHER @madonna.”

The new group of friends enjoyed dinner at the popular Los Angeles restaurant Delilah on Wednesday.

Madonna and Fox seemed to be very comfortable as they sprawled out on a couch and had their hands all over each other in the photos.

The new group of friends appeared to be extremely close.

The “Vogue” singer donned a long-sleeved white dress with black fishnet stockings and what appeared to be a red harness. Fox also chose a chic look, wearing a long-sleeved black leather crop top, matching black gloves and low-rise leather pants.

Madonna has yet to confirm whether Fox will actually play her in her biopic, but the “Uncut Gems” star does resemble a younger version of the pop icon.

Madonna has yet to announce the official cast for her biopic.

The “Material Girl” singer teased in an Instagram post in October that she was “almost finished” with the script for her biopic. The cast has yet to be announced, but Madonna is a co-screenwriter, producer and director.

Madonna previously collaborated with Fox’s new man.

In the same post, she showed a few pages from the script, including two scenes that looked back on iconic moments in her career.

One scene appeared to be when Madonna was the drummer of the band Breakfast Club with Dan and Ed Gilroy in 1979. The Gilroy brothers also played with her at CBGB in New York City. The other scene looked to describe her Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990.

Comments / 38

Tony
6d ago

Oh my, everything has a limit …grandma is really going out of her league… and then she whines about her bruises in her legs…you are old da…🙄… don’t you get how old you are… are you trying to blend with much younger women to cover up your elderly situations…. Get a life woman…

Reply
7
missy
5d ago

Bet Madonna looks better than all of you on here calling her grandma

Reply(3)
7
Tracy Gallentine
3d ago

Kayne is acting out what he wants to do with Kim and Pete. Notice they all have pictures of there arms around the neck.

Reply
2
