“I ll think about the Brentford game,” Jurgen Klopp when asked about his plans for Arsenal in the second leg of Carabao Cup

The 2021-22 Carabao Cup semifinals continue for the second leg Thursday as Liverpool and Arsenal remain locked up 0-0 on aggregate. The second leg will be held at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium as the two sides clash once again with a trip to the finals on the line. Liverpool has been on a roll, improving to second place in the English Premier League standings with a record of 13-6-2 as they look to live without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are playing in the Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, eyes remain on Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was sent back to to the club as he works his way back from COVID-19. Unlike many Premier League games, the Carabao Cup match will not be on conventional TV channels for fans in the United States. Instead, this match will be available to stream exclusively via ESPN+.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO